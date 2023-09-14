Mortal Kombat 1 (MK1) is here to either nauseate or delight players, depending on how you feel about some of those gruesome fatalities. Though the game has a ton of features and modes to experience, some players are in it first and foremost for the story mode. Even in this era of long-tailed games meant to never end, MK1 does thankfully have a traditional story mode with an end credits sequence and a related achievement or trophy. Here’s how long it takes to beat Mortal Kombat 1 according to our experts.

How long to beat Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 is arguably the most gruesome and gory entry to date in the series that spans three decades and helped define the genre. But when it comes to the game’s story mode, it’s about on par with what you may have come to expect if you’ve played recent Mortal Kombat games–or just fighters in general. For a typical player who is playing on the normal difficulty, you’ll beat Mortal Kombat 1 in about 5-6 hours. If you find yourself struggling a bit, you can expect that estimate to rise to something closer to seven hours, and, likewise, you could feasibly speedrun it in just a few hours if you really wanted to.



While this isn’t exactly a marathon, the Kampaign mode, if you’ll allow me to call it that, is just the beginning of the game’s featured modes. You’ll also find more modes to jump into afterward–or even before, if you prefer, including the following slate of attractions: