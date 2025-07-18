DAKAR, Senegal, 18 July 2025/ While the world often talks about Africa’s potential, Madji Sock is helping Senegalese women realise it. As co-founder and president of Haskè Ventures, she embodies the shift from theory to action, nurturing job-creating ventures that speak directly to the hopes and challenges of West African women. In Episode 7 of the Dreaming in Colorpodcast, she speaks with The Bridgespan Group’s Elisabeth Makumbi about why Africa’s future depends on innovation-driven economies — and how investing in communities from within can unlock far more than economic growth. Guided by passion and a deep sense of duty, Sock is helping young Senegalese shape their own futures and, in doing so, transform their country and continent.

Sock’s sense of purpose is deeply personal. She was raised abroad, and her parents made a point of keeping her connected to her Senegalese roots. “When you grow up away from home your parents often make it a point to ensure that you know where you come from,” she tells Makumbi. That grounding is even reflected in her name, Madjigan, which is an expression of reverence for women in Wolof.

Her father, a passionate advocate for women’s empowerment, helped shape her belief in women as a powerful force for progress in Senegal and beyond. That belief now fuels her work, spotlighting what women are building and helping them go even further.

“Give me a blank piece of paper, and I’m excited. I start drawing and next thing you know, it is a little jumbled, but I am onto something. I think the same could be said for women across Senegal and the continent. They just need help bringing those ideas to life, and that is what we do,” explains Sock.

Beyond Aid: Building opportunity from within

More than 60% of Senegal’s population is under 25 and women make up half the country’s population. Unfortunately, many young women can face a limited set of options. Jobs in the formal sector are scarce, informal work is often unstable and leaving the country can feel like the only real path to a better life.

To combat this, Sock started Haskè Ventures. The journey began when Sock saw an opportunity to create jobs across West Africa. To do this, Haskè Ventures helps entrepreneurs build scalable, sustainable, and profitable businesses in Francophone Africa from ideation to Series A financing.

She also created meaningful change as the co-founder of the Women’s Investment Club (WIC) Senegal. The WIC, inspired by the traditional savings practice of tontine, has anchored its success in the success of the women who depend on it. It has long been understood that African women are often the backbone of the continent’s economies, playing a pivotal role in sectors like agriculture and small businesses.

The WIC was created to empower them. It has already invested around $5 million and sparked similar initiatives across the continent.

“I think every African country has a similar model [to tontine]. I once sat with the women who were having their meeting and was fascinated. It made me reflect on how when women come together, they have their own ways and their own approaches. It might look messy, it’s perhaps not codified in the ways we are used to, but it works. It’s also why the WIC works,” she explained.

Sock’s approach to business and life stands out not just because of the sectors she works in, but also because of the values that shape her work. Hers is an inspiring story that is best appreciated in full. Catch Episode 7 of the Dreaming in Color podcast, launching on July 17th on all major podcast platforms.

Distributed byAfrican Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Bridgespan

Media contact:

Bontle Sibanda Tribeca Public Relations

bontles@tribecapr.co.za

The post How Madji Sock is ensuring that Senegal’s future is rooted in culture and built for Africa appeared first on African Media Agency.