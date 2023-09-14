Viewers of Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 7 are wondering how many episodes are in the series and when each new episode comes out. The popular series is set 1,300 years after the original How to Train Your Dragon, with dragons becoming a legend to the world. The seventh season will see Rakke town facing one of its biggest enemies, Buzzsaw, and also navigate Sledkin’s operation.

Here’s how many episodes are in Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 7 and on what day new episodes come out.

How many episodes are in Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 7?

Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 7 has 7 episodes.

The episode list is as follows:

Episode 1: Hobs and Saw

Episode 2: Hearts of Heroes

Episode 3: Heart of Glass

Episode 4: In the Cards

Episode 5: Eugene’s Lean Mean Extreme Dream Team

Episode 6: 404 Alex Not Found

Episode 7: Rise of Jörmungandr

The seventh season follows the story of Rakke town which confronts one of its strongest and most dangerous enemies – Buzzsaw. To ensure that the dragons are protected, the children make it their mission to get the Book of Dragons from the enemy. Meanwhile, Sledkin’s operation makes a major discovery, making way for a dark realm.

The cast of Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 7 includes Jeremy Shada, Julia Stiles, Aimee Garcia, Justina Machado, Angelique Cabral, Vincent Tong, Marcus Scribner, Keston John, Pavar Snipe, Ashley Liao, Lauren Tom, and several others.

When do new Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 7 episodes come out?

All episodes of Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 7 will be available to watch on Thursday, September 14 on Hulu and Peacock.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

“As the threat of Buzzsaw looms over Rakke town, the Riders must get the Book of Dragons out of his malicious hands to protect dragonkind. Sledkin’s dragonsite operation uncovers a new realm along with the formidable Glass Caster dragon. As tensions rise in Dragon Club the heroes must band together to become stronger than ever, as riders and friends.”