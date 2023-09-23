90210 alum Brian Austin Green shares a number of children with three different women.

On September 22, 2023, it was revealed that the 50-year-old actor is engaged to Sharna Burgess, with whom he shares a son.

Who are Brian Austin Green’s kids?

In October 2021, Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their three sons.

The Beverley Hills 90210 actor also has a 21-year-old son, Kassius, from a previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil.

Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green

Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green was born on March 15, 2002, in Los Angeles, California.

He is the only child that Brian shares with his ex-fiancée, Vanessa Marcil.

The couple canceled their wedding plans and split in 2003, one year after Kassius was born.

Kassius has ventured into the world of acting just like his parents.

He was the lead actor in the 2018 theatre show Aladdin which was played at The Road Theatre on Magnolia Blvd in North Hollywood until August 12, 2018.

Kassius is active on Instagram where he has over 21k followers.

Noah Shannon Green

Noah Shannon Green grew up in the limelight as he is the oldest child of Brian and Megan Fox.

He was born in 2012 and at the time Megan wrote on Facebook: “I gave birth to our son Noah Shannon Green on September 27th. He is healthy, happy, and perfect.”

During an appearance on The Talk in 2019, the Jennifer’s Body actress said that Noah is “really into fashion” and sometimes wears dresses to school, despite being picked on by his classmates.

Megan said she encouraged him to embrace his individuality. She also said Noah would sometimes provide input during her own fittings.

“He designs, he draws outfits. He’s very talented,” she shared at the time.

Bodhi Ransom Green

Bodhi Ransom Green is the second son of Brian and Megan.

It’s believed that Megan named him after being inspired by Buddhism.

The word “bodhi” signifies being awakened or enlightened, which is rooted in Buddhism’s pursuit of a deeper understanding of the world.

Journey River Green

Brian and Megan welcomed their third child, Journey River Green, in 2016.

Megan previously slammed Brian for including their son Journey in a Halloween photo saying it would have been easy to edit him out of it.

Zane Walker Green

Brian welcomed his fifth child with his current fiancée and Dancing with the Stars pro, Sharna Burgess on June 28, 2022.

Sharna announced the news via Instagram on June 30 with a photo of their newborn son’s hand and the caption: “My heart is now forever outside my body.”

The couple started dating in 2021 after Brian and Megan split and announced they were having a baby in February 2022.

In a social media post at the time, Sharna wrote, “And suddenly my world would never be the same.

“Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional. Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022.

“@brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it’s growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky.”

On September 22, 2023, while on the iHeart radio podcast, Oldish, Sharna revealed that she and Brian had been engaged for two months.