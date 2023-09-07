How many Mayfair, Liverpool Street Station, and Bond Street stickers are there in McDonald’s Monopoly 2023? Let’s explore the rare pieces.

McDonald’s Monopoly is officially back! This year, the annual fast food game kicked off on 6 September, 2023 and will run for six weeks until 17 October, 2023. It’s just like a game of the British board game Monopoly, and the aim of the game is to collect a full set of properties, like all the reds or yellows. However, as anyone who’s played the game before will know, the most elusive prize are the dark blues.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

How the colours work in the game

Every year, the McDonald’s Monopoly pieces are the same. The rarest are the dark blue and they get increasingly common all the way to brown. They’re as follows:

How many Mayfair stickers are there in McDonald’s Monopoly 2023?

The biggest McDonald’s Monopoly prize to win is £100,000 cash, but in order to win the cash you’ll have to collect both dark blue properties – Mayfair and Park Lane in the game.

As always, there are millions of Park Lane stickers. So, even if you’ve got one of these, you’re still pretty far away from winning the £100,000.

That’s because there are only five Mayfair stickers in McDonald’s Monopoly 2023.

Four of these Mayfair stickers will be hidden in the various food packaging, and one will be hidden on the app as part of the Double Peel game.

The Double Peel means you can peel another sticker every time you bank a property in the McDonald’s app, giving you another chance to win.

If you do manage to collect both dark blue stickers, you are entitled to £100,000 cash.

Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images

How many Liverpool Street station and Bond Street McDonald’s Monopoly stickers are there?

There are a bunch of rare stickers in the game which enable players to win prizes such as money, holidays, laptops and cars.

Liverpool Street station and Bond Street are among the rarest McDonald’s Monopoly stickers in 2023, and if you’re able to match them up with their set you could win some epic prizes.

There are 2,010 available Liverpool Street station stickers in McDonald’s Monopoly this year. If you collect the set you can claim £200 cash.

There are 21 available Bond Street stickers in McDonald’s Monopoly 2023. Bond Street is green and if you manage to collect all the greens you’ll win a Mini electric car.