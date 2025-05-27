Wildlife crossings are the sensation that’s sweeping the nation — insofar as any ecological management tool sweeps the nation. But although many of them are being constructed in states across the country, there’s still a lot to learn about what they are and how they work. How much do you know? You can test your knowledge here.
As you can see, wildlife crossings have many obvious benefits. They protect endangered species, prevent dangerous vehicle collisions, and reduce property damage. It’s a commonsense solution to a problem everyone can understand. Will you help bring wildlife crossings to more of America by reaching out to your congressional representative?
