



If you listen to the left part of your brain, the Porsche 911 shouldn’t exist in 2023. On paper, it’s an anachronism: It’s one of the last cars with a rear-mounted engine and one of the last with a flat-six engine. Being last at anything in the car industry normally means being behind the curve, yet demand for the 911 remains strong. Porsche sold 8,660 units in the United States from January to September 2023 versus 7,411 examples during the same period in 2022. Tellingly, the 911 outsold the Panamera (3,165 units) and the Taycan (5,212 units) combined during the first nine months of the year. What’s its secret? I drove seven variants of the 911 built from 1970 to 2023 to find out.

“Heritage can’t be copied,” noted Alex Klein, the head of Porsche’s vehicle management and heritage experience. While carmakers can copy styling cues, interior layouts, and marketing techniques, that unmistakable silhouette and the wide instrument cluster don’t make the 911 what it is. They’re part of the DNA, but it’s the full strand (one that only exists in fossil form at most other carmakers) that defines it. The oldest car available for me to drive was a 1970 911 S 2.2 Targa, a body style Porsche released in an era when the safety of full convertibles was increasingly being called into question. Your head served as the roll bar in many popular roadsters built during the 1960s, like the Alfa Romeo Duetto and the MG B. As the fear of a ban loomed, Porsche added a fixed steel safety bar, a removable roof panel that fit neatly in the trunk, and a detachable rear window. “Some day, all convertibles will have a roll bar,” a period ad read. At the opposite end of the spectrum, the newest car in the pack was a 2023 911 Carrera T. Beyond the exterior design, the overall driving experience stands out as the red thread linking both cars. You sit low on seats that strike a nice balance between comfort and performance, you face a horizontal instrument cluster with five individual gauges (all of them are digital except for the tachometer in the 2023), and you look over a long, sloping hood with bulging fenders on either side. The ignition (a key in the Targa and a switch in the T) is positioned on the left side of a shallow, rectangular dashboard. Everything is familiar. Crucially, the facets of the 911 that can’t be touched or quantified feel similar across the generations as well. It’s the overall behavior: Then and now, and with the exception of outliers like the GT2 RS, the 911 doesn’t pretend to be a race car. It’s sporty above all but it remains usable as a daily driver. Accessible performance, not flat-out performance, has always characterized the core members of the 911 range. Even the much-maligned 996-generation model, which jolted the automotive world by ditching the round headlights and adopting a water-cooled engine, ticks this box. It’s an acquired taste for many enthusiasts (one that an increasing number of collectors are saying “yes” to) but it’s distinctly a 911.

Another point linking every street-legal 911 built is a rear-mounted engine – I singled out “street-legal” because the 911 RSR built for endurance racing uses a mid-mounted engine. Common in the 1950s and the 1960s, this layout was gradually escorted off the scene as the packaging and handling advantages of a front-mounted engine came to light. The 911 has faithfully stuck with it, flying right in the teeth of those who argue building a car with the engine hanging off the ass end is like using a Minitel in the smartphone era. That’s not to say they all drive the same. The original Targa feels rear-heavy but relatively laid back. It leans more into turns than newer 911s and it has the least direct shifter of the bunch. The 1983 Carrera Cabriolet Turbo-Look, with its 930-inspired punched-out rear wheel arches and 230-horsepower flat-six, offers firmer and more playful handling, while exploring the upper limits of the 450-horsepower 1998 Turbo S requires attentively listening to what the chassis is communicating and promptly backing off when it starts to protest. It’s not unpredictable, but you can clearly tell by the way it behaves on a twisty road (notably by analyzing how the chassis reacts to the different level of grip available on the front and rear axles in each specific bend) that its policy is to only warn you once before giving out a red card. Newer 911s, including the 2008 Targa 4S and the 2013 50th Anniversary Edition (pictured below), leverage a growing armada of driving aids to bring rear-biased handling into the modern era. It becomes smoother and easier to tame, though it’s no less entertaining. The optional all-wheel-drive system fitted to the Targa greatly affects the driving behavior by adding grip that’s perceptible during high-speed cornering and by evening out the weight distribution. In the 2023 Carrera T, features like rear-wheel steering, torque vectoring, and adaptive dampers deliver a sharper, more balanced kind of rear-biased handling. You can drive it hard and have a blast without white-knuckling it. The sound remains common, and it’s highly distinctive, but there are several variations of it. Early air-cooled cars emit more of a whine, while water-cooled cars have more of a grunt. It’s like listening to The Offspring’s anthology in chronological order: Some albums have more of an unpolished punk vibe, others lean more towards the clean-cut pop side of the scale, but the basic style remains recognizable.