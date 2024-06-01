Here’s everything you need to know.
Release date — when is How Music Got Free coming out?
The How Music Got Free release date is June 11, 2024.
Fans have been eagerly awaiting its release since the announcement, and the anticipation has only grown with the unveiling of the official trailer. As a new addition to Paramount Plus, the series promises to shed light on the technology-driven disruption that reshaped the music industry in the late ’90s and early 2000s.
Trailer — watch it now
You can watch the How Music Got Free trailer below:
The trailer for How Music Got Free delves into the transformative era of digital piracy. It highlights the massive impact of file-sharing technology like Napster on the music industry, revealing candid insights from industry insiders, artists, and law enforcement. With humorous anecdotes, stark revelations, and a sense of urgency, the trailer sets the stage for a gripping exploration of the cultural and economic upheaval caused by the digital revolution in music consumption.
Cast — who is in How Music Got Free?
The How Music Got Free cast includes:
- Eminem as Himself
- 50 Cent as Himself
- Rocsi as Herself
- Method Man as Himself
- Steve Stoute as Himself
- Timbaland as Himself
- Rhymefest as Himself
Plot – what’s the story about?
How Music Got Free chronicles the digital piracy revolution of the late ’90s and early 2000s, exposing the seismic impact of file-sharing technology on the music industry.
How Music Got Free”delves into the transformative era of digital piracy, spotlighting the rise of file-sharing technology and its profound implications for the music industry. Narrated by Method Man, the series uncovers the untold stories behind the piracy revolution, featuring interviews with music icons like Eminem, 50 Cent, and Timbaland.
From the bustling streets of New York City to the quiet town of Shelby, North Carolina, the documentary series exposes the complex interplay between technology, legality, and creativity in the quest for musical freedom.
