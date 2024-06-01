is a captivating documentary series exploring the technological disruption that transformed the music industry in the late ’90s and early 2000s. With its release date approaching soon, the trailer promises an insider’s look at the rise of digital piracy and its impact on music consumption. The Paramount Plus docuseries also boasts a star-studded cast, offering firsthand accounts and insights into this groundbreaking era.

The How Music Got Free release date is June 11, 2024.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting its release since the announcement, and the anticipation has only grown with the unveiling of the official trailer. As a new addition to Paramount Plus, the series promises to shed light on the technology-driven disruption that reshaped the music industry in the late ’90s and early 2000s.

Trailer — watch it now

The trailer for How Music Got Free delves into the transformative era of digital piracy. It highlights the massive impact of file-sharing technology like Napster on the music industry, revealing candid insights from industry insiders, artists, and law enforcement. With humorous anecdotes, stark revelations, and a sense of urgency, the trailer sets the stage for a gripping exploration of the cultural and economic upheaval caused by the digital revolution in music consumption.

Cast — who is in How Music Got Free?

The How Music Got Free cast includes:

Eminem as Himself

50 Cent as Himself

Rocsi as Herself

Method Man as Himself

Steve Stoute as Himself

Timbaland as Himself

Rhymefest as Himself

Plot – what’s the story about?

How Music Got Free chronicles the digital piracy revolution of the late ’90s and early 2000s, exposing the seismic impact of file-sharing technology on the music industry.

How Music Got Free”delves into the transformative era of digital piracy, spotlighting the rise of file-sharing technology and its profound implications for the music industry. Narrated by Method Man, the series uncovers the untold stories behind the piracy revolution, featuring interviews with music icons like Eminem, 50 Cent, and Timbaland.

From the bustling streets of New York City to the quiet town of Shelby, North Carolina, the documentary series exposes the complex interplay between technology, legality, and creativity in the quest for musical freedom.