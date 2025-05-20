



BoNT/Aintoxication of LAN5 cells induces massive tRF changes. (A) Experimental design: 2×106 LAN5 cells/well were intoxicated by 10,000 MsLD50/mL BoNT/A, and small RNA-seq profiles from these cells were compared to nontreated (NT) cells, revealing differences in miRNAs and tRFs. Volcano plots of DE transcriptomes (FDR In a comprehensive research study, scientists have uncovered a previously unknown mechanism explaining how neurons survive botulinum neurotoxin type A (BoNT/A) exposure, despite the toxin’s powerful ability to block neurotransmission. The research, led by Dr. Hermona Soreq at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, could have far-reaching implications for both medical treatments and cosmetic applications of this potent bacterial toxin. The work appears in Genomic Psychiatry. Understanding botulinum’s dual nature Botulinum neurotoxins are the most potent biological toxins known, with an estimated lethal dose of approximately 1 ng/kg. While they can cause potentially fatal paralysis, they paradoxically form the basis for numerous therapeutic and cosmetic applications. How neurons survive this potent toxin has remained a mystery—until now. “We’ve long known that botulinum toxin type A induces paralysis without killing neurons, unlike other botulinum serotypes,” explains Dr. Soreq. “This unique characteristic has enabled its widespread therapeutic use, but the molecular mechanisms supporting neuronal survival remained largely unexplained.” Small RNAs play outsized role The study utilized advanced genomic technologies to analyze molecular changes in human neuroblastoma cells following BoNT/A exposure. While previous research focused primarily on protein-level changes, this study revealed dramatic alterations in small RNA molecules, particularly transfer RNA fragments (tRFs). Researchers discovered that following BoNT/A intoxication, neurons accumulate specific tRFs, especially those derived from lysine tRNA (known as 5’LysTTT tRFs). These fragments interact with key proteins and RNA molecules involved in regulating ferroptosis, a form of programmed cell death characterized by iron-dependent lipid peroxidation. “What surprised us most was the massive accumulation of tRFs compared to minimal changes in microRNAs,” notes Dr. Arik Monash, first author of the study. “This suggests that tRFs serve as primary regulators of the cellular response to BoNT/A poisoning.” Blocking cell death while maintaining therapeutic effects The research team demonstrated that 5’LysTTT tRFs support neuronal survival by simultaneously targeting multiple mechanisms that would otherwise trigger ferroptosis. These tRFs interact with a protein called HNRNPM and the CHAC1 mRNA, effectively blocking cell death pathways while allowing the toxin’s therapeutic effects to continue. What mechanism allows neurons to remain alive while their function is blocked? This question has puzzled researchers since botulinum toxin was first developed for medical use. The current study suggests that specific tRNA fragments act as cellular lifeguards, preventing neurons from undergoing ferroptosis despite the stressful conditions induced by the toxin. Could these protective tRFs be harnessed therapeutically in other conditions where preventing neuronal death is crucial? The researchers believe this possibility warrants further investigation. Evolutionary conservation and amplification mechanisms One of the most intriguing findings was that approximately 20% of the BoNT/A-induced tRFs contained an identical 11-nucleotide sequence motif: “CCGGATAGCTC.” This shared motif suggests a coordinated cellular response to intoxication that has been conserved across species. “Finding this repetitive motif in both human cell cultures and rat tissues indicates we’ve identified a fundamental protective mechanism,” explains Dr. Joseph Tam, co-senior author. “The conservation of this response across mammalian species suggests its evolutionary importance.” How does this repetitive motif amplify protection? The researchers hypothesize that by producing numerous tRFs carrying the same protective sequence, cells can rapidly mount a robust defense against toxin-induced stress. This “tRF storm” may be more efficient than producing individual protective molecules. Has this regulatory mechanism evolved specifically to counter botulinum intoxication, or does it represent a broader cellular strategy for surviving stress? This represents an intriguing area for future research. Potential applications beyond cosmetic use While BoNT/A is widely known for its cosmetic applications in reducing wrinkles, it also plays a crucial role in treating various medical conditions, including dystonia, hyperhidrosis, and essential tremors. “Understanding the molecular mechanisms behind BoNT/A’s effects could lead to improved therapeutic formulations with optimized duration and efficacy,” explains Dr. Osnat Rosen, co-senior author. “This could be particularly beneficial for patients requiring regular treatments for chronic conditions.” Could manipulating these tRF pathways extend or shorten the duration of botulinum effects? The researchers believe this represents a promising area for drug development that could allow physicians to customize treatment duration based on individual patient needs. The study also reveals why different botulinum serotypes have varying safety profiles. While BoNT/A preserves neuronal viability through the tRF-mediated protection of ferroptosis, other serotypes like BoNT/C and BoNT/E lack this protective mechanism, potentially explaining their higher neurotoxicity. Future directions and clinical implications The research opens several avenues for future investigation, including the potential development of novel therapies targeting tRF pathways to protect neurons in neurodegenerative diseases or to enhance the therapeutic effects of botulinum toxin. Dr. Soreq’s team is now exploring whether similar protective mechanisms operate in other contexts, such as neurodegenerative diseases or traumatic brain injuries, where preventing neuronal death is crucial. “These findings not only enhance our understanding of how botulinum toxin works but also provide insights into fundamental cellular survival mechanisms,” concludes Dr. Soreq. “The identification of tRFs as key mediators of neuronal protection could lead to entirely new therapeutic approaches for a range of neurological conditions.” More information:

