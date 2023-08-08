Aug. 8, 2023 – Newly discovered genes could explain body fat differences between men and women with obesity, as well as why some people gain excess weight in childhood.

Identifying specific genes adds to growing evidence that biology, in part, drives obesity. Researchers hope the findings will lead to effective treatments, and in the meantime add to the understanding that there are many types of obesity that come from a mix of your genes and things in the environment.

Although the study is not the first to point to specific genes, “we were quite surprised by the proposed function of some of the genes we identified,” Lena R. Kaisinger, lead study investigator, wrote in an email. For example, the genes also manage cell death and influence how cells respond to DNA damage, said Kaisinger, a PhD student in the MRC Epidemiology Unit at the University of Cambridge School of Clinical Medicine, U.K.

The investigators are not sure why genes involved in body size perform this kind of double duty, which opens avenues for future research.