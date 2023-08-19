The first terrifying wave of Covid-19 caused 60,000 deaths among residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities within five months. As the pandemic wore on, medical guidelines called for promptly administering newly approved antiviral treatments to infected patients at high risk of severe illness, hospitalization or death.

Why, then, did fewer than one in five nursing home residents with Covid receive antiviral treatment from May 2021 through December 2022?

It’s hardly the only way that the nation’s nursing homes proved unable to keep patients safe. A series of studies assessing their attempts to protect vulnerable patients and workers from Covid, along with interviews with experts inside and outside the industry, presents a very mixed pandemic report card.

Brian McGarry, a health economist at the University of Rochester, and David Grabowski, a health care policy researcher at Harvard Medical School, both gave the health care system a D grade overall for nursing homes’ pandemic performance.