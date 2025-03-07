Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In my conversation with Ben Goodwin, CEO of OLIPOP, one thing was immediately clear — his vision extends far beyond selling beverages. Unlike many executives who inherit leadership roles, Ben is both the formulator and the driving force behind the brand’s mission. Ben showcased a dedication to creating a healthier soda alternative and wanted to shift consumer habits and improve public health. That kind of commitment is rare in the industry, and it’s fascinating to see how OLIPOP has carved out a space in a market long dominated by giants like Coke and Pepsi.

Related: Don’t Have Time to Eat Healthy? This Entrepreneur Has a Fix for That.

One of the most striking aspects of our discussion was Ben’s emphasis on authenticity in product development. He personally crafts each OLIPOP flavor, ensuring that every sip delivers nostalgia and joy while maintaining a health-conscious profile. Unlike most major beverage companies that outsource formulation to large flavor houses, Ben still operates from his own lab — something nearly unheard of at a company valued at $1.8 billion. His hands-on approach ensures the quality of OLIPOP remains uncompromised as the company scales, a challenge many brands struggle with when they grow too quickly.

Another key takeaway I had was the difficulty of breaking into the beverage industry. Ben described it as “business on expert mode,” and he’s right. With high distribution costs, razor-thin margins and cutthroat competition, it’s an industry where only 0.4% of brands ever cross the $10 million revenue mark. Yet, OLIPOP has not only beaten those odds but has continued to double its sales year over year. The challenge now is maintaining that momentum while staying true to the company’s mission and avoiding the pitfalls that often come with rapid expansion.

Beyond business strategy, I was struck by Ben’s resilience. He spoke openly about previous ventures that didn’t work out, yet rather than walking away, he doubled down and took another shot. That kind of mindset is what separates good entrepreneurs from great ones. He understands that success in business — especially in an industry as challenging as beverages — requires a deep well of passion and perseverance. His ability to bounce back, refine his vision and build something even greater is a testament to his leadership and belief in what he’s creating.

Related: How Personal Passions Fuel Business Success for the CEO of Vivid Seats

Ultimately, my biggest question coming out of this interview is: Could OLIPOP redefine soda as we know it? With consumer health trends shifting away from traditional soft drinks and away from unnecessary sugar consumption, it’s entirely possible that OLIPOP, or brands like it, will take over the space long dominated by legacy beverage companies. Ben’s approach — balancing innovation with authenticity — puts him in a prime position to make that vision a reality. Time will tell, but if the past five years are any indication, OLIPOP’s journey is just getting started.