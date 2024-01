Patrick Ruffini: “Pennsylvania has gone from a reach for Republicans to one that is arguably the linchpin of any GOP presidential majority. It was the tipping point state in Donald Trump’s victory in 2016 and slightly to the left of 2020’s tipping point, Wisconsin.”

“The results in both years were exceedingly close: Trump went from winning the Keystone State by 0.7 points, or 44,284 votes, to losing it by 1.2 points, or 82,166 votes, four years later.”

