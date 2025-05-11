Image: Supplied

Companies that prioritise people — whether employees, customers, or other stakeholders — are positioned to outperform their competitors in nearly every aspect.

Investing in a people-first approach strengthens creativity, enhances loyalty, and drives long-term success.

Fostering an environment where employees feel empowered and motivated leads to innovation, lowers turnover, and improves customer experiences.

When companies empower their teams to take ownership and pursue innovative ideas, they gain a significant advantage. Microsoft and Google have built cultures where employees are encouraged to experiment and contribute new ideas.

Creating an environment where employees have the freedom to innovate allow these companies to consistently lead in product development and industry trends. Employees who are trusted to take risks and think creatively push the boundaries of what’s possible, enabling businesses to stay ahead in competitive markets.

In the Middle East, Emirates Airlines demonstrates the power of investing in people. The company’s commitment to employee wellbeing has fostered a strong culture of trust and support, which in turn fuels its reputation for exceptional service.

Such investment in people contributes to Emirates’ ongoing success, helping the airline remain a global leader despite an intensely competitive industry.

The culture of employee empowerment at the airline plays a key role in the airline’s ability to innovate and maintain a strong presence in international markets.

Creating loyalty through a supportive work environment for people

Employee retention is one of the most significant benefits of a people-focused culture. High turnover is expensive and disruptive, draining valuable resources. Companies that create an environment where employees feel valued and engaged see reduced turnover rates and greater overall stability.

A people-powered approach strengthens loyalty, ensuring that employees remain committed to the company’s long-term goals.

Almarai, a leading food and beverage company, demonstrates the benefits of prioritizing employee engagement. The company’s commitment to developing its workforce through training, leadership programs, and a supportive work environment has created a loyal and motivated team.

Almarai’s commitment to reducing turnover has helped the company grow while maintaining strong, long-term relationships with its employees, ultimately contributing to its success as a regional leader.

Internal culture strengthens brand reputation

A human-centred approach impacts more than internal operations — it shapes the company’s external reputation as well. Employees who are engaged and motivated become natural ambassadors for the brand.

Their enthusiasm and dedication often translate into better customer service, which strengthens customer loyalty and reinforces the company’s brand values.

Emaar Properties in Dubai has similarly benefited from a strong internal culture. The company invests in employee development and fosters a culture of collaboration and innovation.

This focus on internal culture has contributed to the company’s reputation for excellence, particularly in the real estate sector. Emaar’s employees take pride in delivering high-quality developments, and this passion is evident in the brand’s ongoing success in the global market.

Employee engagement boosts financial performance

Research has consistently shown that companies with high employee engagement perform better financially. Businesses that invest in their people enjoy higher productivity, better customer satisfaction, and stronger profitability.

According to a 2024 McKinsey report, companies that prioritise their employees’ performance are 4.2 times more likely to surpass their competitors, achieving an average revenue growth that is 30 per cent higher and experiencing 5 per cent lower turnover.

Businesses that prioritise employee engagement are also more resilient and adaptable, with a workforce that is motivated to contribute to the company’s success.

In Saudi Arabia, organisations aligning with Vision 2030 are increasingly recognising that the key to long-term success lies in developing human capital.

Focusing on employee well-being and professional growth, these businesses set themselves up for sustainable growth and greater competitiveness in the global market.

Leadership plays a critical role in employee empowerment

Effective leadership is essential in creating and maintaining a human capital strategy. Leaders must act as mentors, providing guidance and support while empowering their teams to succeed.

Transparent and inclusive leadership fosters an environment where employees feel confident in contributing their ideas and working collaboratively. This kind of leadership encourages adaptability and drives innovation, which is crucial for business growth.

Mohammed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties, demonstrates how leadership rooted in employee engagement can shape an entire organization. His focus on building a supportive and innovative internal culture has been integral to Emaar’s success.

Alabbar’s leadership style encourages creativity and collaboration, empowering employees to take ownership of their work and contribute to the company’s growth.

Investing in people isn’t just a strategy — it’s the strategy that will drive long-term success. The future of business lies in leadership that places a strong emphasis on human capital, creating supportive and inclusive cultures where employees are motivated to contribute to the company’s overall trajectory.

The writer is the CEO and founder of CLAN Investment.