How does plastic in the ocean hurt animals?

The whale’s body was already decomposing, falling to pieces, when it washed ashore on a Sardinian beach.

But the contents of its stomach were still intact. Tightly packed inside its ripped-up gut was nearly 50 pounds of plastic waste. Bags still stamped with their brand logo, a miasma of netting, tangles of lines and other refuse from human consumption.

This pregnant sperm whale, once capable of reaching the darkest depths of the sea, hunting massive prey and navigating thousands of miles, had been killed by mere garbage. And she’s far from the only one.

Each year, an estimated 11 million metric tons of plastic pour into the ocean. That’s the equivalent of dumping one garbage truck of plastic into the water every 45 seconds. Once there, plastic is extremely difficult to remove and nearly impossible to destroy. It’s carried across currents, breaks down into microplastics and infiltrates every part of ecosystems. Found from the coral reefs of the Caribbean to the darkness of the Mariana Trench — even the polar ice caps now contain traces of microplastic.

Most of this pollution starts on land: single-use packaging, litter, industrial spills of plastic pellets (nurdles) and runoff from landfills. This isn’t just some visible eyesore that ruins your beach vacation photos — it’s an invisible crisis that causes immense physical suffering, chemical harm and ecological collapse. In fact, plastic waste in the ocean is estimated to kill over a million marine animals every single year.

Seabirds, turtles, whales and more, mistake plastic for food

Plastic waste often looks and even “sounds” like food to marine wildlife. Floating bags resemble jellyfish. Plastic pellets mimic fish eggs. Some plastics even reflect sonar in ways nearly identical to squid, confusing echolocating predators.

Among marine animals, seabirds are the most visibly affected. Birds often mistake floating fragments of plastic for potential food, quickly swooping down and consuming the waste. Some studies even estimate that up to 90% of living seabirds have some traces of plastic in their body. These resilient fragments often fill their stomachs, making them feel full while they slowly and painfully starve to death.

Worse, impacted birds often unknowingly regurgitate plastics to feed their chicks, ensuring that their young inherit a belly full of garbage before they even leave the nest. One study found a sable shearwater chick whose stomach had been contaminated by 778 individual pieces of plastic waste. The chick was so infested by waste, that researchers described a crunching sound that was emitted whenever the chick was moved or handled.

It isn’t just seabirds suffering, turtles are also highly vulnerable to ingesting plastic waste. Adults sea turtles frequently swallow bags and film mistaking the trash for a jellyfish or small squid. The malleable waste then becomes caught around the throat or in the stomach of the turtle, tearing up the animal’s insides or suffocating and clogging the turtle’s airway.

Research suggests that over half of the world’s sea turtles may have consumed some form of plastic waste. Even more tragically, studies show that ingesting just a single piece of solid plastic waste can be fatal to the turtle 22% of the time.

Marine mammals aren’t safe either. Whales have been found with plastic bags packed into their stomachs, unable to feed or digest. One Cuvier’s beaked whale in the Philippines had swallowed 88 pounds of plastic waste.

Beaked whales, who use echolocation to hunt, are especially vulnerable. Studies show that solid plastic waste, like bags and packaging, have nearly identical acoustic signatures to squid. This means that beaked whales on a hunt don’t see the grocery bag floating in front of them, instead they “see” a tasty squid bobbing about in the water.

Plastic doesn’t just clog digestive systems. It can cut up an animal’s internal body, trigger infections and cause blockages that ultimately lead to loss of nutrition, starvation and death.