



Behind every successful medical practice or aesthetic clinic making waves in the industry, there’s often a powerhouse working tirelessly behind the scenes. For almost two decades, that powerhouse has been Robyn Bordes, CEO of Illumination PR. Known for her innovative approach to healthcare public relations, Robyn has earned her reputation as the go-to expert for aesthetic clinics and medical groups looking to grow, scale, and thrive in an increasingly competitive market. From managing over 40+ doctors nationwide to helping aesthetic practices achieve multi-million-dollar valuations and sales to venture capital firms, Robyn’s work is transforming the way healthcare professionals approach branding, growth, and long-term success. Elevating the Aesthetic Industry The aesthetic industry is one of the fastest-growing segments in healthcare, with patients seeking more than just medical expertise—they’re searching for trust, transparency, and a brand that resonates. Robyn Bordes recognized this shift early on and built Illumination PR to help aesthetic clinics thrive in this environment. Robyn’s strategy goes beyond traditional PR. She and her team focus on building authentic stories around the clinics they represent, spotlighting their expertise and highlighting the patient experience. This approach has helped countless aesthetic practices stand out in a crowded market and attract the attention of strategic buyers, venture capital firms, and group practices. “It’s not just about getting press,” Robyn explains. “It’s about creating a brand that patients trust and investors value. When you can do both, you unlock incredible opportunities for growth.” One of Illumination PR’s standout achievements was working with an aesthetic practice that was looking to scale. Through strategic media placements, digital branding, and patient engagement strategies, Robyn helped the practice grow its revenue significantly, ultimately leading to a multi-million-dollar sale to a venture capital firm. Managing 40+ Doctors Nationwide While Robyn’s work in the aesthetic space is impressive, it’s only one piece of the puzzle. Illumination PR also manages public relations for more than 40 doctors in medical groups across the country, providing tailored solutions for each practice’s unique needs. “Managing PR for a single doctor is one thing, but managing it for a group of 40-plus doctors spread across the nation is an entirely different challenge,” Robyn says. “It requires a deep understanding of healthcare, communication, and the ability to adapt to each doctor’s individual goals.” Robyn’s team handles everything from building personal brands for individual physicians to creating unified marketing strategies for entire medical groups. Their work ensures that each doctor’s expertise is highlighted while maintaining a cohesive message for the group as a whole. This approach has led to measurable results, including increased patient retention, improved online reputations, and a stronger presence in the healthcare community. The Power of Strategic Storytelling At the heart of Robyn’s success is her ability to tell powerful stories. Whether she’s working with an aesthetic clinic preparing for a sale or a medical group looking to attract new patients, Robyn focuses on crafting narratives that resonate with audiences. “Patients want to know the story behind their doctor,” Robyn explains. “They want to understand why you do what you do and what makes you different. That’s what builds trust.” This emphasis on storytelling has been a game-changer for Robyn’s clients. By showcasing the human side of healthcare, she helps doctors connect with their patients on a deeper level, leading to stronger relationships and long-term loyalty. Creating Value for Venture Capital Firms Robyn’s knack for creating value doesn’t just benefit her clients—it also catches the attention of venture capital firms and group practices looking for investment opportunities. Her ability to position aesthetic clinics as market leaders has led to several high-profile sales, including multi-million-dollar deals that have redefined the financial futures of her clients. These successes aren’t just about numbers—they’re about creating sustainable growth and ensuring that practices are well-positioned for long-term success under new ownership. “When venture capital firms invest in a practice, they’re not just buying a business—they’re buying a brand, a reputation, and a promise of future growth,” Robyn explains. “Our job is to make sure those elements are in place and ready to scale.” What Sets Robyn Apart Robyn’s dedication to her clients is unmatched. She doesn’t just deliver PR campaigns—she becomes a partner in their growth. Her ability to navigate the complexities of healthcare, combined with her strategic mindset and relentless work ethic, makes her a force to be reckoned with in the industry. “She has an incredible ability to see the bigger picture while still focusing on the details that matter,” says one of her long-time clients, a physician who credits Robyn with helping his practice achieve record growth. Her leadership style is grounded in collaboration and a commitment to excellence. Robyn’s team of experts shares her vision, working tirelessly to ensure that every campaign delivers measurable results. The Future of Illumination PR As the aesthetic industry continues to grow and evolve, Robyn Bordes and Illumination PR are poised to remain at the forefront. Their work in helping practices scale, attract investment, and build lasting relationships with patients is setting new standards in healthcare public relations. For Robyn, the focus is always on creating value—whether that’s for patients, doctors, or investors. Her ability to combine strategic thinking with authentic storytelling has made Illumination PR the go-to partner for medical professionals looking to achieve their full potential. “The work we do isn’t just about PR—it’s about transformation,” Robyn says. “We help practices grow, connect, and thrive in ways they never thought possible. That’s what drives me every day.”