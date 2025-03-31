Fraudsters Threaten Victim by Impersonating Police Officers

A 63-year-old businessman from Safdarjung Enclave lost Rs 33 lakh over eight months to scammers who promised to buy his old coins. The fraud began when he responded to a social media advertisement and contacted the number provided. The scammers assured him substantial payments but demanded registration fees. They continued collecting money until the businessman stopped paying, a TOI report stated.

After the businessman refused to pay further, another group of scammers posing as police officers called him. They threatened to confiscate his house and arrest him unless he made additional payments.

Police Investigation and Arrests

A case was registered in January 2025. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surender Choudhary formed a team under Inspector Vikas Kumar Buldak to investigate the matter. “During inquiry, a case was registered against a resident of Nuh,” police said. “The team went to Nuh and apprehended him.”

Further investigation led to the arrest of an 18-year-old from Rajasthan. Police said the two collaborated to cheat people by posing as RBI officials. Another associate pretended to be a police officer.

Another Businessman Loses Rs 12 Lakh in Industrial Land Scam

In a separate incident, a businessman from Paschim Vihar was duped of Rs 12 lakh by two individuals who posed as officials from the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC). They took money on the pretext of reallocating industrial land.

Live Events

Fake Website and Documents Used in the Fraud

The suspects created fake websites to show the businessman that his name had been selected. They arranged meetings with him and presented forged documents. Later, he realized he had been scammed and filed a complaint at the Connaught Place police station.Police sources revealed that the complainant had applied for industrial land reallocation in 2002 and had an application number. On February 18, he received a call from a person claiming to be a DSIIDC officer. “The caller informed him that his application had been selected and that he was the relationship manager for the property,” the complainant said. The fraudster arranged a meeting at Connaught Place, where they showed him fake documents and a fraudulent website.

One Suspect Caught, Investigation Continues

The businessman was induced to pay processing fees before realizing he had been deceived. Police have arrested one suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.