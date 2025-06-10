Advocacy groups and other stakeholders ​“would have a chance to similarly argue that those technologies are available and that they’re cost-effective, and that they would be able to alleviate congestion and delay the need for new transmission lines,” Kelter added.

The law requires the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to study the costs and benefits of the various technologies, including how to streamline their deployment. That report will be due by March 1 next year.

Some Ohio utilities have already been exploring the potential for advanced transmission technologies. In 2023, AES installed 42 dynamic-line-rating sensors at towers along five transmission lines owned by its Ohio and Indiana utilities. The companies shared early results last year showing that installing the sensors was cheaper and faster than replacing power lines, and using the sensors increased the system’s electricity-carrying capacity.

American Transmission Systems, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy, is planning to spend nearly $900 million on dozens of transmission projects across Ohio in the coming years. ​“We are currently reviewing House Bill 15 and exploring how its provisions around advanced transmission technologies could be integrated into our planning to strengthen the power grid for Ohio customers,” said FirstEnergy spokesperson Lauren Siburkis.

Many of the law’s potential benefits hinge on how the Ohio Power Siting Board and Public Utilities Commission of Ohio implement its terms when making decisions on siting and electric rates, Tavenor noted.

The law’s advanced technology provisions only apply to high-voltage parts of the grid that move electricity over long distances. It doesn’t require utilities to consider high-tech approaches to improving the local distribution lines that deliver electricity to homes and businesses.

So, for example, AEP Ohio won’t need to consider advanced transmission technologies in its latest rate case filed on May 30, spokesperson Laura Arenschield said. That’s because AEP wants to use the 2.14% increase in base rates to pay for improvements to its local distribution system, not the AEP transmission network.

Similarly, the new law won’t address grid inequities affecting disadvantaged communities in FirstEnergy’s Ohio territory, which the Interstate Renewable Energy Council described in a report released earlier this year.

Even so, investments that use existing system capacity more effectively can still promote equity by reducing the need to build all-new transmission lines. Siting such infrastructure ​“can be incredibly invasive and inequitable, harming both communities and ecosystems,” said report author Shay Banton, who is a regulatory program engineer and energy justice policy advocate at the Interstate Renewable Energy Council.

Building less brand-new transmission can also save consumers money. Ohioans have generally paid for transmission maintenance and upgrades through a ​“rider” on their bills. For the average AEP Ohio consumer, that extra charge is roughly $40 per month. HB 15, however, aims to get rid of single-issue riders, so in the future, utilities will instead have to consider transmission costs through rate cases that consider all utility costs and expenses and are heavily scrutinized by regulators. That could also lead to lower costs or at least smaller increases.