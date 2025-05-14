Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Press releases haven’t always been digital.

The very first one was written back in 1906 by a PR pioneer named Ivy Lee. After a major train accident in the United States, he crafted a written statement and hand-delivered it to journalists so they could report the story accurately. Over time, press releases moved from paper to fax machines, and then eventually to email.

Now, we are over a hundred years later, and press releases have gone fully digital. They’re optimized for search engines, published online, and shared across the web. But with over ten thousand press releases going out every single day, most of them are ignored. Why? Because they’re too long, too fluffy and too impersonal.

The truth is, a great press release still has power. It can boost your brand’s visibility, land you media coverage, bring in valuable backlinks, and even drive leads — if you know how to do it right.

Here’s how to write one that actually gets results in 2025.

Related: Millions of Small Businesses Will Soon Be for Sale. Here’s How Smart Entrepreneurs Are Cashing In

1. Start with a headline that grabs attention

Your headline is your one shot to make someone stop and read. You’ve got just a few seconds to make it count. So skip the buzzwords and cut the fluff. Keep it short, clear and focused on the outcome.

For example:

Instead of saying, “Company XYZ Announces Product Expansion Across Europe,” try something like, “Company XYZ Expands to Five New Cities After Huge Growth in Early 2025.”

Or instead of “Startup Launches AI-Powered Platform to Help Businesses,” say, “New AI Tool Helps Businesses Cut Support Costs by 40%.”

See the difference? One is vague and forgettable. The other is specific and makes you want to learn more.

2. Write like a human, optimize like a pro

It’s not enough to have a good headline — the rest of the release needs to hold attention too. That means writing in clear, simple language. No corporate jargon. No filler. Just say what matters, in a way real people will actually want to read.

At the same time, think about search engines. Use keywords that relate to your industry or announcement, but don’t force them in. Keep your writing natural. Use subheadings, short paragraphs and pull quotes to break things up.

And keep it short. Under 800 words is ideal. Enough to tell a compelling story, but short enough that people won’t get bored halfway through.

3. Pitch smarter, not louder

Here’s the biggest mistake people make with press releases: they send them to everyone. That’s not how you get coverage. That’s how you end up in the spam folder.

Instead, build a short, targeted list of reporters and editors who actually cover your space. Read their recent work. Mention it in your pitch. Show them why your story fits with what they already write about. And if you want to go even further, offer them early access. Let them see the release before it goes live. Make them feel like a partner, not just a name on a spreadsheet.

If you’re short on time or connections, hire a PR firm that already has strong media relationships. They know who to pitch, when to pitch and how to get results.

4. Share it like you mean it

Publishing your release is just the beginning.

Once it’s live, share it on your company blog. Post it across your social channels — LinkedIn, Twitter, Reddit, even Discord or Slack communities if they’re relevant. Tag people, mention partners, and use a shorter, more casual version of the announcement to draw people in.

Email it to your subscribers with a quick note explaining why it matters.

And yes, consider paid distribution too, especially if you want to reach industry-specific sites.

Related: Is There Still a Need for Press Releases When Newspapers Are Going Extinct?

Final thoughts

Press releases aren’t dead. But the boring ones definitely are.

If you want to stand out in 2025, you need to think differently. Lead with a hook. Be clear and honest. Send it to the right people. And don’t just hit publish — get out there and amplify it.

A great press release isn’t just news. It’s a tool to open doors, spark interest, and build momentum.

Make yours count.