Ash Crypto, a prominent figure in the crypto trading community, predicted that the US spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) could propel BTC’s price to $500,000.

Bitcoin To Follow Gold’s ETF Success Story

The rationale behind Ash Crypto’s forecast stems from a comparison with gold, whose market capitalization witnessed a significant surge after the introduction of its ETFs. Historically, gold’s market cap escalated from approximately $2 trillion before the ETFs to roughly $16 trillion over the following years.

Ash Crypto posits that with its finite supply and growing popularity, Bitcoin might not only replicate but potentially exceed gold’s post-ETF trajectory. Considering Bitcoin’s current market cap of around $840 billion, reaching even half of gold’s market cap would catapult BTC’s value to “$500,000 in the coming years.”

Bitcoin is going to $500k after the

Spot ETF is approval. Here is the

evidence – When Gold ETF was approved, it’s

mcap was around $2 Trillion. After

ETF gold saw huge inflows of liquidity

and reached $16 Trillion in few years.

( Don’t forget gold supply is not fixed,

we… pic.twitter.com/uE6XKkHWtU — Ash Crypto (@Ashcryptoreal) January 14, 2024

The implications of Bitcoin’s rising market cap extend beyond the crypto sphere, encroaching on traditional financial markets. Ash Crypto points out the colossal market capitalizations of the global stock and bond markets, amounting to $109 trillion and $133 trillion, respectively.

The crypto trader suggests that as Bitcoin continues to establish itself as a legitimate financial asset, it will likely absorb a significant portion of the market cap from these traditional markets. This belief is grounded in the notion that Bitcoin offers a “novel value proposition, aligning with the investment preferences of a new generation of investors.”

Adding to this perspective, several trillion-dollar companies have begun promoting Bitcoin, signaling the advent of institutional investors in the crypto market.

These developments indicate a growing recognition of Bitcoin as a mainstream financial asset, further supporting the potential for a significant increase in its market cap. The crypto trader noted:

Now we have trillion dollar companies shilling Bitcoin for us with ads. Institutions are finally here and trillions are coming into crypto boyz!!

Ash Crypto further emphasizes that the journey to an $8 trillion market cap is a “long-term” vision that won’t “happen overnight,” advising investors to maintain focus beyond the market’s short-term volatility.

Global Mega Bank Foresees $200,000 Price Target

Furthermore, echoing Ash Crypto’s bullish stance, Standard Chartered’s Head of Digital Assets Research, Geoff Kendrick, and Precious Metal Analyst, Suki Cooper, forecasted a six digit price target for Bitcoin.

They project a potential target of $200,000 for Bitcoin, contingent upon an influx of $50 to $100 billion into the Spot Bitcoin ETFs. Their predictions draw parallels between the historical impact of Gold exchange-traded products (ETPs) and the expected trajectory of Spot Bitcoin ETFs, foreseeing a rapid development for the latter compared to the former.

Meanwhile, over the past week, Bitcoin has shown bearish price action. The asset has notably plunged over 5% over this period and has continued to decline even in the past 24 hours by 1.1%, with a current trading price of $42,419 at the time of writing.

