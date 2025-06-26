ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayke is likely to undertake a three-day official visit to the Maldives in the last week of July and the visit will be focusing on the bilateral trade and relationship, sources familiar with the initial preparation said.

President Dissanayake’s Maldives’ visit will be his sixth official foreign visit after India, China, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, and Germany.

“His visit will be along with the celebration of Sri Lanka-Maldives diplomatic relations on July 29,” a diplomatic source told EconomyNext.

“Bilateral trade and relationships will be the focus during the meetings between the leaders and officials of the two nations.”

A Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry official confirmed the initial preparation for the president’s visit.

“The visit will take place after the Maldives’ Independence Day which will be celebrated on July 26, to which Indian Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi is expected to visit,” the source said.

An official at the President’s Media Division, however, said the discussion on the visit is taking place, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Diplomatic relations were formally established in 1965, and both countries have consistently maintained friendly ties, with frequent high-level exchanges and cooperation in regional forums like SAARC and the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

The Maldives often looks to Sri Lanka for healthcare, education, and skilled labour, while Sri Lanka sees the Maldives as a vital regional ally and a key partner in maritime security and tourism collaboration.

In recent years, both nations have sought to deepen ties beyond traditional trade.

Areas like renewable energy, tourism development, digital infrastructure, and climate change resilience are gaining traction in bilateral discussions.

In 2023, the two countries signed new agreements to promote joint ventures in tourism and sustainable fisheries, reflecting a shift toward more diversified economic cooperation.

Furthermore, people-to-people ties between the two South Asian island nations remain robust, with thousands of Maldivians studying or receiving medical treatment in Sri Lanka, and Sri Lankan professionals—especially teachers, doctors, and engineers, playing a significant role in the Maldivian economy.

Trade between Sri Lanka and the Maldives remains modest in volume but strategically important.

Sri Lanka exports a wide range of goods to the Maldives, including agricultural products, construction materials, processed foods, and garments.

In return, Sri Lanka imports limited goods such as marine products.

According to the Sri Lanka Export Development Board, Sri Lanka’s exports to the Maldives exceeded $100 million in recent years, making it one of the island’s top SAARC trading partners.

Additionally, numerous Sri Lankan construction, hospitality, and education businesses operate in the Maldives, contributing to foreign exchange earnings. (Colombo/June 25/2025)



Continue Reading