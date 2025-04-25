toggle caption Evan Vucci/AP Evan Vucci/AP

Donald Trump has repeatedly said that “tariff” is “one of the most beautiful words in the dictionary.” In his administration’s first 100 days, Trump has introduced sweeping tariffs with a goal to reduce America’s trade deficit with foreign countries and to increase domestic manufacturing.

This episode: senior White House correspondents Tamara Keith and Asma Khalid and business correspondent Alina Selyukh.

