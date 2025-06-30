The Columbia Basin has been shaped by forces of unimaginable power.

Lava flows, near mile-thick glaciers and ice age floods layered and carved up this landscape.

The field evidence of these cataclysms can be seen everywhere — if you know where to look.

Nick Zentner can help. He teaches geology at Central Washington University and goes by “Nick on the Rocks” for his television show. On a tour of a roadside cut outside Granger in the Lower Yakima Valley, he held a smooth golden stone in his hand. He plucked it out of thousands of such stones. It is a key to the Columbia’s tumultuous past.

The river is 15 miles to the west today, but here, these rocks reveal where the river once flowed.

“This is a rare rock for Washington, and yet here (it) is,” Zentner said. “They shouldn’t be here. The Columbia River brought these here 10 million years ago.”

Follow along our journey below, as you learn how you too can identify signs of Washington’s ancient geologic past.