An illustration shows how the WindRunner aircraft will be able to carry smaller planes as cargo Windrunner / Radia

The US military is exploring uses for a proposed aircraft that will be the largest plane ever built – even though the flyer is primarily designed to carry giant wind turbine blades.

The WindRunner, currently under development by the company Radia in Colorado, is planned to have an 80-metre wingspan and a 108-metre length. That’s roughly the dimensions of a FIFA-regulation football field, giving the aircraft about 12…