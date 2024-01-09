XRP surged in price as Wall Street eyes XRP Spot ETF.

A new meme coin raises $1 million in ongoing presale, becoming the best ICO.

TRON (TRX) gained in price as it leads the list of top 10 blockchains.

Ripple (XRP) is on its way to gaining more value as Wall Street makes important plans for the coin. Meanwhile, a new meme coin has emerged as the top ICO after raising $1 million in presale while the TRON (TRX) community also received good news before the end of the year.

Let’s review the latest about XRP, TRX, and the new meme coin to find the top crypto coins to invest in!

XRP soars in price as Wall Street eyes a spot XRP ETF

When a false claim about BlackRock filling for an XRP Spot ETF went viral, XRP’s value spiked. After that incident, Wall Street investors realized that there was a great demand for a spot XRP ETF.

On December 17, 2023, Yassin Mobarak, the founder of Dizercapital, sparked an intense discussion about the need for an XRP Spot ETF. Since no institution has filed for an XRP Spot ETF yet, Mobarak said in his tweet that the field is wide open.

After the tweet, Ripple’s native token gained 4.7% in two weeks. XRP from Ripple went from trading at $0.6096 to $0.6386. According to XRP price prediction, Ripple could increase by 72.2% in 2024.

If the market stays bullish, Ripple will be trading at $1.10 by the end of 2024. However, the price of Ripple’s native token can also be affected by bearish trends. In that case, Ripple will be trading at $0.9067 per XRP by the end of 2024.

$RBLZ raises $1M, plans to target centralized systems

Rebel Satoshi is a new meme coin that aims to challenge centralized systems with the help of rebels. Rebel Satoshi intends to build a community of underdogs to target the systems that only favour the elite.

The native token from Rebel Satoshi is $RBLZ and is selling out quickly in its presale. Currently, $RBLZ is in the Citizens Round 3 stage of the presale. Each $RBLZ token is priced at $0.02. Once Rebel Satoshi officially launches, early investors of $RBLZ will get a 150% return on investment.

$RBLZ investors will also get to enjoy exclusive benefits as well as the chance to contribute to the Rebel Satoshi ecosystem. When Rebel Satoshi launches on DEX, $RBLZ will begin trading at $0.025.

So far, Rebel Satoshi has raised $1 million in the ongoing presale. $RBLZ has established itself as the top ICO of 2023 after smashing records in its presale.

February 2024 has been picked as the launch month of Rebel Satoshi. So, time is running out, and those who wish to join the $RBLZ presale should act now. You can now use Bitcoin and 50 top altcoins to sign up for the $RBLZ presale.

TRX surges after TRON achieves a new milestone

On December 22, 2023, CryptoRank released the Top 10 Blockchains by 30-Day Active Users. TRON was leading the list with 43 million users. The news showed the growth of TRON as a blockchain. It also helped improve the price of TRX, the native token from TRON.

TRX gained 2.5% in value after CryptoRank released the top 10 blockchains. TRX went from trading at $0.1041 to $0.1068. TRON coin price prediction suggests that TRX could gain 74.7% in value by the end of 2024.

If the market sentiments turn bullish, TRX will reach its maximum predicted price of $0.1847 by the end of 2024.

However, if the market gets affected by bearish sentiments, then the price of TRON will also be impacted. The expected minimum price of TRON’s native token for 2024 is $0.1496.

