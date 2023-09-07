Zach Bryan is all set to hit the road in 2024 following the success of his 2023 self-titled album and if you’re eager to get early access to The Quittin Time Tour tickets through presale, we have got you covered.
The country star made the announcement about his upcoming shows on Instagram while sharing the complete schedule. The 2024 tour will kick off with Zach Bryan performing two nights in Chicago.
How to access presale for Zach Bryan’s 2024 tour
The presale for The Quittin Time Tour is underway and here’s how you can be a part of it.
Starting Wednesday, September 6, fans can directly visit Zach Bryan’s official website to register to access the presale tickets that are on sale. On signing up, you’ll receive the access code to purchase the presale tickets.
At the moment, the official site is allowing fans to sign up for the presale, which is being managed by Tunespeak. You will be met with the same message on Ticketmaster, where you can find the option to “join the queue” by signing into it with your registered email ID.
Consequence claims, that fans can use the access code STUDIO for the presale on Ticketmaster starting Thursday at 10 a.m.
The presale tickets went on sale at 12 p.m. on Wednesday.
How to get tickets to The Quittin Time tour
The general tickets will go on sale on Ticketmaster from Friday, September 8 at 10 a.m. The prices of the tickets will be revealed when they go on sale. The singer completely avoided selling tickets to his 2023 North American tour on Ticketmaster which he has reversed for the upcoming tour.
Some websites suggest the tickets to the upcoming tour will be supported by other acts including a Spotify presale. But at the time of writing this, there’s no information on any other access code that is speculated to be available on other platforms.
Upcoming show dates
- March 06, 2024 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- March 07, 2024 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- March 09, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- March 10, 2024 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
- March 12, 2024 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
- March 14, 2024 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- March 15, 2024 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- March 17, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- March 18, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- March 20, 2024 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- March 22, 2024 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC
- March 25, 2024 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
- March 27, 2024 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- March 28, 2024 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- April 26, 2024 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
- April 29, 2024 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
- May 02, 2024 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- May 05, 2024 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- May 06, 2024 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- May 09, 2024 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
- May 13, 2024 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
- May 14, 2024 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
- May 17, 2024 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
- May 18, 2024 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
- June 07, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- June 08, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- June 15, 2024 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High
- June 22, 2024 – Columbus, OH – Buckeye Country Superfest
- June 26, 2024 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
- July 30, 2024 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
- July 31, 2024 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
- August 03, 2024 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
- August 04, 2024 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
- August 07, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
- August 10, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- August 14, 2024 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
- August 17, 2024 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium
- August 20, 2024 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- August 24, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium
- August 25, 2024 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center
- November 17, 2024 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
- November 18, 2024 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
- November 20, 2024 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- November 22, 2024 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
- November 23, 2024 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
- November 26, 2024 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- November 27, 2024 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- November 29, 2024 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
- December 03, 2024 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
- December 04, 2024 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
- December 06, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
- December 07, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
- December 13, 2024 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- December 14, 2024 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center