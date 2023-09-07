Zach Bryan is all set to hit the road in 2024 following the success of his 2023 self-titled album and if you’re eager to get early access to The Quittin Time Tour tickets through presale, we have got you covered.

The country star made the announcement about his upcoming shows on Instagram while sharing the complete schedule. The 2024 tour will kick off with Zach Bryan performing two nights in Chicago.

Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

How to access presale for Zach Bryan’s 2024 tour

The presale for The Quittin Time Tour is underway and here’s how you can be a part of it.

Starting Wednesday, September 6, fans can directly visit Zach Bryan’s official website to register to access the presale tickets that are on sale. On signing up, you’ll receive the access code to purchase the presale tickets.

At the moment, the official site is allowing fans to sign up for the presale, which is being managed by Tunespeak. You will be met with the same message on Ticketmaster, where you can find the option to “join the queue” by signing into it with your registered email ID.

Consequence claims, that fans can use the access code STUDIO for the presale on Ticketmaster starting Thursday at 10 a.m.

The presale tickets went on sale at 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

How to get tickets to The Quittin Time tour

The general tickets will go on sale on Ticketmaster from Friday, September 8 at 10 a.m. The prices of the tickets will be revealed when they go on sale. The singer completely avoided selling tickets to his 2023 North American tour on Ticketmaster which he has reversed for the upcoming tour.

Some websites suggest the tickets to the upcoming tour will be supported by other acts including a Spotify presale. But at the time of writing this, there’s no information on any other access code that is speculated to be available on other platforms.

Upcoming show dates