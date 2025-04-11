Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As business owners and entrepreneurs, it’s important for us to understand the power of our values and how they guide our businesses every step of the way, from the initial idea for a company to how the business is run once it’s established. But our values don’t just guide the inner workings of our businesses. They also help determine how and where we invest our money, both personally and professionally.

Consider the meaning behind the saying, “Put your money where your mouth is.” You can’t just talk about your values; you need to take the time to invest in organizations, causes and other areas that align with them. For me, putting my money where my mouth was began with investing in the things that mattered to me once I realized the profound impact intentional investments could have.

My first major investment was in clean health solutions, inspired by my passion for reducing toxic exposure in everyday life. This initial step was prompted by my desire to not only advocate for change but to actively contribute to creating it. That moment reinforced my belief that aligning investments with my values is one of the most powerful ways to make a difference.

And while socially responsible investing based on your values (an investment approach allowing an investor to create both social change and see financial returns) may seem intimidating, it doesn’t have to be. Whether your values prompt you to invest in sustainable business practices or to hold stock in diversely owned businesses, investing in the things that matter most to you is more straightforward than you likely realize.

Let’s discuss how you can start investing your money into areas that align directly with your business values.

Identify your values

Identifying your values will be key to beginning your values-based investment journey. What matters to you will have a lot of guiding power in where you ultimately choose to invest your money, especially when you aim to have a local and global impact with your choices.

When it came to identifying my business values, I pinpointed them by reflecting on the principles that matter most to me: creating clean, sustainable solutions and improving human health. To identify your own values, think about causes you’ve previously contributed to and themes you’re drawn to in your daily life. Personal values can have a great deal of intersection with business values, and it can be beneficial to define them from the get-go.

I also considered the areas where I’d had the most experience and where I could have the greatest impact. By combining my expertise with these values, I’ve been able to define a clear vision for my company’s investments.

Related: What to Do When Personal Values Clash With Business Decisions

Consider the areas you want to invest in

Individual interest in sustainable investment opportunities is on the rise, according to Morgan Stanley’s 2024 Sustainable Signals report. 77% of global investors are interested in sustainable investing.

For me, I look for opportunities where my money can have a meaningful impact, whether it’s advancing clean technologies, supporting health and wellness or promoting ethical practices. My values serve as a compass, ensuring every decision reflects my commitment to creating a better future for people and the planet.

Your values will serve the same purpose as you begin to research organizations, companies, events and more that align with your values and causes. My research involves thoroughly vetting organizations by reviewing their mission, leadership and track record. I look at their financial health, transparency and long-term goals. I ask questions like:

Are they solving a meaningful problem?

Are their practices ethical and sustainable?

Do they align with my vision for a healthier, cleaner world?

By posing these questions, I know my investments are both impactful and aligned with my values. Your questions may look different from mine, but they and your research are vital.

Related: Doing Well by Doing Good — How Purpose-Driven Entrepreneurs Are Changing the World

Invest based on your values

It’s time to begin investing. There are many different ways to do so, giving you the freedom to pick and choose the methods that are right for you. You can invest financially through stocks, enter into partnerships and donate to organizations (especially consider recurring monthly donations, which are hugely helpful for small organizations). I’ve chosen a mix of equity investments, partnerships and philanthropic contributions.

For example, I’ve invested in companies that develop clean skincare products and health technologies, as well as supported educational initiatives that promote sustainability. What ultimately led me to invest in these ways was the alignment between the organization’s mission and my values, as well as the opportunity to drive innovation and positive change. It’s all about investing in ways that work best for you and your business.

Remember that investing in the things that matter to you is a unique way to bring your professional values and investments together in alignment for long-term growth and broader impact. Investing guided by your principles will allow you to back your words up with real action in support of positive efforts.