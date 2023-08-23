Facebook users have a chance to get a share of a $725 million class action lawsuit, but how do you apply for this?

The lawsuit, which was filed in 2018, claimed that Mark Zuckerberg‘s company was responsible for disclosing personal details of more than 87 million Facebook users. It further alleged that this information was used to target US voters during the 2016 campaign involving Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton. While the social media platform has denied these allegations it recently agreed to pay the settlement.

Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images

How to apply for a Facebook class action lawsuit

To apply for a Facebook class action lawsuit, follow the steps mentioned below.

Head to the website and fill out the claim form. Fill general information such as your full name, address, phone number, and email address. Enter all known email address(es), phone number(s), and/or username(s) associated with your Facebook account between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022. Select the method for receiving payments. Users have the option to choose between Mastercard, PayPal, Venmo, Direct Deposit, or Zelle. Once filled, select ‘Submit.’

Keep in mind, the deadline to apply for this claim is August 25, 2023, at 11:59 PM PT.

Who can apply for this claim?

Any U.S. Facebook user who used the app between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022, can file a claim.

At the same time, anyone who deleted one or more Facebook accounts during this time period before creating a new one is also eligible to file.

At the moment, it is unclear how much settlement people can expect from this settlement as it depends on a lot of factors such as the number of people who have filed a claim or the amount of Facebook consumption an individual had between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022.

Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images

When is the final hearing?

The final hearing will be taking place on September 7, 2023, at 1 p.m. PDT. This hearing will look into whether to approve the settlement, to check if there are any objections to the settlement or the claims mentioned, and many other factors.

Settlement payouts will be ruled once the court grants final approval for the settlement and resolve any appeals that were submitted.