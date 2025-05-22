Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Job hunting can feel like a full-time job on its own. Endless scrolling through job boards, customizing applications, and keeping track of it all—who has time for that? LoopCV Premium is your new secret weapon in the job market.

For just $39 (regularly $599), this lifetime subscription simplifies job searching. It automates up to 300 applications per month and can potentially help you land interviews faster.

LoopCV can save you time and supercharge your job search. Simply upload your résumé, set your job preferences, and let LoopCV do the heavy lifting.

It scans top job boards like LinkedIn, Indeed, Monster, and Glassdoor to find openings tailored to your goals. You can sit back as LoopCV automatically applies on your behalf or take control by approving applications manually. Either way, you’ll never miss an opportunity.

Here’s where it gets really exciting: LoopCV doesn’t stop at applications. It also sends personalized emails to recruiters, making your outreach more professional and polished. With customizable templates and detailed tracking, you’ll know exactly which emails are getting opened and which résumés are grabbing attention.

LoopCV also offers advanced tools for job seekers who want to go the extra mile. You can A/B test résumés to see which one gets the best response, set filters to focus only on jobs that truly align with your goals, and exclude companies you’re not interested in. Think of it as your personal job-hunting assistant, always working in the background to bring you closer to your next big opportunity.

Whether you’re a busy professional looking for your next step or a job seeker trying to get back in the game, LoopCV is designed to make life easier.

Optimize your entire job search process with the help of a lifetime of LoopCV Premium for just $39 (regularly $599) for a limited time.

LoopCV Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.