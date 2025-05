Breathing in oxygenates your body – and helps you think more clearly Carlos Barquero/Getty Images

When my kids get nervous or are having a meltdown, I instinctively tell them to take a deep breath. It’s a reflex that I know innately feels good during a moment of panic or before a big presentation. But new evidence suggests breathing does more than just oxygenate the body – it fundamentally changes our brain, decreasing anxiety, sharpening our senses and enhancing our ability to perform. Those breakthroughs have left me wondering: could I improve my day, just by using my breath better?