Dry brining vs wet brining

You can wet brine a turkey by soaking it – or completely covering it – in a salt solution.

Dry brine a turkey by rubbing salt all over it. With a dry brine, the salt will initially draw the moisture out of the turkey, then the salty liquid formed will be reabsorbed, taking some salty flavour with it. It will also dry out the skin, which helps it crisp up in the oven.

Dry brining is easiest, as you can put the turkey in a bag or container that only just fits it. With a wet brine, you need to use a bucket or very large container in order to fit both the turkey and liquid. You can add flavour such as herbs, spices, garlic and citrus zest to both wet and dry brines, and the flavours will be drawn into the meat.

How to wet-brine a turkey

Make the brine solution: This is usually composed of the same ratio of salt to water. Use about 50g coarse salt to 1 litre water. Don’t brine for longer than necessary, or you will end up with salty, mushy meat. Calculate 1 hour per 500g meat. Dissolve the salt then cool the brine: The easiest way to make and cool a brine quickly is to heat half the amount of water you need with the salt and any aromatics. After the salt has dissolved, add the rest of the water, making sure it is as cold as possible – it should be completely cold before you use it. Keep the turkey cool: Keep the turkey in the fridge while you brine it.

Try the above, or have a go at this 5% brine recipe:

Simple 5% wet turkey brine

Makes 2 litres

200g coarse salt

100g golden caster sugar

2 bay leaves

5 peppercorns

1 orange, zested

Put all the ingredients in a pan and add 1 litre of water. Bring to a simmer and stir to dissolve the sugar and salt. Add 1 litre cold water and leave the brine to cool completely.

Top turkey dry brine recipes

Brined roast turkey crown & confit legs

Dry brined turkey with the legs cooked separately is an easy way to make a perfect Christmas meal.

Moist turkey crown with chestnut truffle stuffing

This turkey crown is brined before extra flavours are added in the stuffing that’s pushed under the skin.

Christmas turkey with clementine & bay butter

Rub your turkey with salt to dry brine it.

Jerk turkey

This Caribbean twist on a roast dinner uses jerk and all-purpose seasoning to brine the turkey before marinating.

More turkey advice

How to cook a turkey

How to carve a turkey

Best ever Christmas turkey recipes

How to cook a turkey crown

Complete Christmas dinner menus