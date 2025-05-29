Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As entrepreneurs, we embark on journeys full of uncertainty, risks and challenges. But it’s those very challenges that mold our growth and drive our passion. Looking back at the 18 years I spent building OTC Global Holdings into the world’s largest independent interdealer brokerage, I’ve come to realize that entrepreneurship is as much about resilience as it is about innovation and vision.

When I founded OTC Global Holdings in 2007, I was driven by a singular vision: to create a platform that brought efficiency and transparency to the global energy and commodities markets. We were starting from scratch in a highly competitive field, but I believed in the potential to redefine how commodities trading could be done.

The power of persistence and innovation

In the early days, like most entrepreneurs, I faced doubts — both from outside and within. The world of interdealer brokering was traditionally dominated by large players with established reputations. We had a small, highly motivated team and a platform that was still evolving. But we were committed to making a difference.

Innovation played a crucial role in our journey. Whether it was streamlining trade execution or adopting cutting-edge technologies to improve risk management, our ability to continuously innovate allowed us to stay ahead of the curve. But it wasn’t just about technology; it was about creating a culture that valued collaboration and adaptability. We empowered our team to take ownership, make decisions and think outside the box. This mindset cultivated a level of trust and loyalty that was invaluable as we grew.

In those early days, it was often easy to lose sight of the bigger picture. But staying focused on the long-term vision allowed us to weather the storms. Our resilience helped us push through market downturns and periods of stagnation, knowing that every setback was a learning opportunity.

Scaling with purpose

As we grew, I faced the challenge of scaling our business. We had built something special, but the market was becoming more complex. Our next step was to expand internationally, and that meant entering markets with different regulatory environments, cultural nuances and operational challenges. It was a daunting task, but one that required bold decision-making.

The key to scaling successfully was not just expanding the footprint of our business, but creating sustainable and scalable operational processes. We developed the right systems, built strong leadership teams and leveraged partnerships that enhanced our global presence. But it all came down to our people — the ones who believed in the company’s mission and helped steer us toward success.

Building a company of that size and complexity requires more than a strong product or service. It requires you to constantly evolve as a leader, understanding the balance between empowering your team and making critical strategic decisions. Leadership is about giving your people the tools and trust to succeed while ensuring that the company’s core values and mission stay intact.

The decision to sell: A new chapter

In 2025, after years of hard work and dedication, we made the decision to sell OTC Global Holdings to BGC Group, a leading global brokerage and financial technology company. It was a monumental moment, not just for the company but for all those who had been part of the journey. It wasn’t an easy decision to make, but it was the right one for the next chapter.

The sale was an acknowledgment of what we had built and a reflection of the strength and potential of our business. BGC’s commitment to innovation, its global reach and its complementary strengths made it an ideal partner to help take OTC Global Holdings to the next level. For us, this acquisition wasn’t just about financial success — it was about ensuring the continued growth and impact of the company we had worked so hard to build.

Key takeaways for entrepreneurs

Resilience is key: The entrepreneurial journey is never linear. There will be setbacks, obstacles and failures. But those challenges are opportunities to learn, adapt and grow. Your ability to persist, no matter how difficult, is what will ultimately define your success. Innovation drives success: Always be looking for ways to innovate. Whether through technology, operational improvements or customer service, innovation is what will differentiate your business in a crowded market. Build the right team: You can’t do it alone. Surround yourself with people who share your vision and who bring diverse skills to the table. Empower them to take ownership of their work, and they will help take your business to new heights. Scale smartly: Growth requires careful planning. Focus on building scalable systems and processes that will enable you to expand without losing the essence of what makes your company unique. Scaling isn’t just about growth — it’s about sustainable growth. Know when to let go: At some point, every entrepreneur must face the decision to let go of their company. For me, selling OTC Global Holdings to BGC Group wasn’t about giving up — it was about taking our business to new heights with a partner who could help us reach our full potential.

Entrepreneurship is a lifelong learning experience. It requires vision, grit and the willingness to evolve. As I reflect on my journey, I’m grateful for the lessons I’ve learned and the incredible people I’ve had the privilege of working with. And now, as I transition to my next chapter with GETCHOICE!, I’m more excited than ever to continue innovating and pushing boundaries in the energy and utilities space.

The journey may never be easy, but it’s always worth it.