Fans looking to get their hands on the Figment and Ghostface popcorn buckets will want to know where and how to buy them. Here’s the need-to-know information about buying these rare popcorn buckets and whether movie theaters sell them.

How to buy the Figment popcorn bucket in 2023

The Figment popcorn bucket can be bought from eBay.

With popcorn buckets becoming collectible items, many fans wish to get a Figment bucket of their own. It was released at the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Arts and returned at 2023’s EPCOT Festival as well back in January. Since then, however, it has become extremely scarce in physical and online stores.

The prices for the bucket on eBay vary from seller to seller and are much higher than what they were initially sold for, ranging between $60 to $125. So, you could certainly get it from eBay if you don’t mind the higher cost.

How to buy the Ghostface popcorn bucket in 2023

Even though the Ghostface popcorn bucket isn’t available in theaters anymore, it can still be bought from eBay. Meanwhile, a variant is also available on Etsy.

The Scream VI Ghostface popcorn bucket became very popular when the film hit theaters earlier in 2023. Even though it isn’t being sold in theaters anymore, people still wish to add it to their bucket collection. Fortunately, for those who want to buy it, multiple sellers still have a stock for it on eBay.

Furthermore, Etsy has a custom glow-in-the-dark variant of the Ghostface bucket, which people can purchase if they don’t wish to buy the original. The price for that could go as high as $150 compared to the regular bucket, which ranges between $20 to $75 on eBay.

