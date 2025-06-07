Game 3 details

Date & Time: Monday, June 9, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET

Location: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Florida

Ticket availability & pricing

The Stanley Cup Finals are heating up as the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers head into Game 3 with the series tied 1-1 after two thrilling overtime battles. With the Panthers securing a dramatic double-overtime win in Game 2, the action now shifts to Sunrise, Florida, where fans are eager to witness the next chapter of this intense matchup live at Amerant Bank Arena.

Tickets for Game 3 are still available, but demand is high. As of the latest update, the most affordable seats start at $452, while lower-level seating begins at $768. Prices may fluctuate as the game approaches, depending on demand and availability.



Upper-level seats: Starting at $452

Lower-level seats: Starting at $768

Tickets can be purchased through official outlets such as SeatGeek (the arena’s official ticketing partner), Ticketmaster, and the NHL’s official site.

What to know before you go

Bag Policy: Only small clutches (4”x6” and under) are permitted. Larger bags are allowed only for medical reasons or baby care and will be subject to search.

Parking: Prepaid parking is available and recommended to save time and money; purchase in advance online.

Premium Seating: Fans looking for an upgraded experience can explore suites and club options through the arena’s premium seating services.

Remaining Stanley Cup finals schedule

Game 3: June 9, Amerant Bank Arena, FloridaGame 4: June 12, Amerant Bank Arena, Florida

Game 5*: June 14, Rogers Place, Edmonton

Game 6*: June 17, Amerant Bank Arena, Florida

Game 7*: June 20, Rogers Place, Edmonton

(*if necessary)

With the series now a best-of-five and the Panthers enjoying home-ice advantage, Game 3 promises to be a pivotal showdown. Secure your tickets soon if you want to catch the Stanley Cup Finals action live in Florida!