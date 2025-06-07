Game 3 details
- Date & Time: Monday, June 9, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Florida
Ticket availability & pricing
Tickets for Game 3 are still available, but demand is high. As of the latest update, the most affordable seats start at $452, while lower-level seating begins at $768. Prices may fluctuate as the game approaches, depending on demand and availability.
- Upper-level seats: Starting at $452
- Lower-level seats: Starting at $768
Tickets can be purchased through official outlets such as SeatGeek (the arena’s official ticketing partner), Ticketmaster, and the NHL’s official site.
What to know before you go
- Bag Policy: Only small clutches (4”x6” and under) are permitted. Larger bags are allowed only for medical reasons or baby care and will be subject to search.
- Parking: Prepaid parking is available and recommended to save time and money; purchase in advance online.
- Premium Seating: Fans looking for an upgraded experience can explore suites and club options through the arena’s premium seating services.
Remaining Stanley Cup finals schedule
- Game 3: June 9, Amerant Bank Arena, FloridaGame 4: June 12, Amerant Bank Arena, Florida
- Game 5*: June 14, Rogers Place, Edmonton
- Game 6*: June 17, Amerant Bank Arena, Florida
- Game 7*: June 20, Rogers Place, Edmonton
- (*if necessary)
With the series now a best-of-five and the Panthers enjoying home-ice advantage, Game 3 promises to be a pivotal showdown. Secure your tickets soon if you want to catch the Stanley Cup Finals action live in Florida!