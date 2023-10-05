With Halloween just around the corner, what better way to get into the spooky spirit than with some festive pumpkin carving? It’s a fun activity for all ages. If you need inspiration on what to carve, browse our pumpkin carving templates.

Once you’ve removed the pumpkin seeds, don’t just throw them away. Our helpful guide will show you how to roast pumpkin seeds so every part gets used, or check out our pumpkin seed recipes for sweet and savoury dishes. You can use the flesh of your pumpkin, too – check out our top 20 pumpkin recipes to avoid food waste.

Another great way to get kids into the Halloween spirit is through their stomachs. Create brilliant bakes and shocking savoury snacks with our best Halloween recipes to make with kids. Or, for more autumnal crafts, check out our autumn crafts for kids.