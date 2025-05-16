Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you’re grappling with the ultimate influencer marketing question — should you partner with micro-influencers or go big with large-scale influencers — I’ve got you covered. Pull up a chair, grab your coffee (or kombucha, if that’s your style) and buckle up, because we’re about to break it all down.

Oh, and just so you know — I’m speaking from experience! I have an Instagram following of 3.8 million, but I’ve always been beyond picky about the brands I work with. My golden rule? If I can’t honestly see myself starting a business with the brand, then I know it’s not worth my time. That mindset makes all the difference when choosing who to collaborate with. Here’s how to decide what kind of influencer (or influencers) you need for your business goals.

1. The magic of micro-influencers (10,000-100,000 followers)

These guys are the unsung heroes of the influencer world. Why? Because they’ve built tight-knit communities of super-engaged followers! Here’s why they’re amazing:

Pros of micro-influencers:

Higher engagement rates : Micro-influencers often have die-hard followers who actually pay attention and act on their recommendations. Their content feels personal and their audience trusts them.

: Micro-influencers often have die-hard followers who pay attention and act on their recommendations. Their content feels personal and their audience them. Budget-friendly : Got a smaller marketing budget? No problem. You’ll often get more “reach for your buck” by collaborating with several micro-influencers rather than a single big influencer.

: Got a smaller marketing budget? No problem. You’ll often get more “reach for your buck” by collaborating with several micro-influencers rather than a single big influencer. Authenticity matters: These influencers feel “real.” Their audiences tend to connect with them on a more personal level, which can mean their endorsement of your product carries more weight.

When to work with micro-influencers:

When your goal is to target a niche audience.

When you’re trying to build brand trust and loyalty.

When you’re promoting a local or regionally specific product.

Pro tip: Don’t underestimate micro-influencers just because their follower count is smaller. Sometimes they bring a punch you didn’t see coming! If you’re launching a niche startup, they can help introduce your brand to exactly the audience you need.

2. The power of larger-scale influencers (100,000+ followers)

Okay, now onto the heavy hitters. Big-time influencers can have audiences that range from hundreds of thousands to millions of followers. Their reach is massive and their content? Polished, professional and picture-perfect (most of the time).

Pros of larger-scale influencers:

Broad reach : Need to spread the word fast? Larger influencers can get your product viewed by hundreds of thousands of people in one post.

: Need to spread the word fast? Larger influencers can get your product viewed by hundreds of thousands of people in one post. Star power : These influencers often have this “celebrity” aura about them, and their association with your brand can elevate its perception.

: These influencers often have this “celebrity” aura about them, and their association with your brand can elevate its perception. Content quality: With larger audiences come higher budgets for content creation. Their visuals, video editing and storytelling are usually top-notch, which means your product will be showcased in the best light (literally).

When to work with larger-scale influencers:

When you’re building brand awareness on a large scale.

When launching a new product that needs to generate buzz.

When you want credibility shots, especially for luxury or lifestyle brands.

Pro tip: Larger-scale influencers are exceptional at amplifying your messaging. However, ensure their vibe aligns with your brand. A mismatch can dilute your efforts instead of strengthening them.

3. Which influencer is right for your brand?

It all depends on your goals, budget and target audience! Here are a few tips to help you decide:

Go with micro-influencers if…

You’re after stronger engagement rather than pure reach.

Authenticity and relatable storytelling matter most for your brand.

You sell niche products or services, and you know exactly who your audience is.

Go big with larger-scale influencers if…

You’re ready to make a splash and get your product out there as fast as possible.

Your budget can handle higher fees.

Broad visibility and PR-worthy exposure are your primary goals.

4. What I recommend (spoiler alert!)

Personally? I’m a fan of balance. Why not use a combination of both? Here’s what that might look like:

Use larger influencers for initial buzz and visibility.

Use micro-influencers to nurture trust, engagement and long-term customer loyalty.

Use this time to build relationships with these small influencers and follow them as their own platforms grow.

As they do, increase your budget and continue using them for higher engagement at a lower cost.

Final thoughts (a.k.a. your coach’s pep talk)

Before you go all-in on either type of influencer, remember one key thing: People connect with authenticity. The influencer you choose needs to genuinely fit with your brand values and voice. Don’t just chase the numbers or the gloss; chase the connection.

It all boils down to what works best for your brand and product. Influencer marketing can be a powerful tool in reaching new audiences and generating buzz, but it’s important to approach it strategically and find the right balance of cost, visibility and engagement. Don’t be afraid to experiment with different types of influencers and track your results to see what works best for you. And remember, always prioritize building genuine relationships with influencers.

At the end of the day, influencers are your storytelling partners. Choose wisely, think strategically and most importantly, have fun with it. Now go out there, find your dream collaborators and watch your brand grow!