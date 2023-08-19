Many households hopped on the bandwagon amid the cost of living crisis as the countertop appliance was dubbed as more time and energy efficient than conventional ovens.

In fact, the typical cost per use of Air Fryer is 7p , according to Energy Saving Trust.

For those looking to make the most out of their Air Fryer, we’ve got you covered.

The appliance experts at RGBDirect have given their advice on how to clean your Air Fryer with cupboard staples.

How to clean an air fryer



RBG Direct has shared nine key steps to cleaning your Air Fryer from soaking the removable parts to cleaning the heating element.

All you need to do to clean the Air Fryer is put washing up liquid in warm water – a product you can pick up for 60p from Saisnbury’s and 65p from Aldi.

Unplug the Air Fryer: Before starting the cleaning process, make sure the Air Fryer is unplugged and completely cool. Remove Accessories: Take out all removable parts and accessories such as the cooking basket, tray, and any other components that are dishwasher-safe. Empty and Dispose of Excess Residue: Empty any excess crumbs, oil, or food particles from the bottom of the Air Fryer. Dispose of them properly. Soak Removable Parts: If the cooking basket and tray are dishwasher-safe, you can place them in the dishwasher for cleaning. Alternatively, you can soak them in warm, soapy water to loosen any stubborn residue. Clean the Interior: Wipe the interior of the Air Fryer with a damp, soft cloth or sponge. If there are stuck-on bits, use a soft-bristle brush or non-abrasive scrubbing pad to gently remove them. Be careful not to damage the non-stick coating. Clean the Heating Element: Use a soft brush or cloth to gently clean the heating element, if accessible. Do this carefully to avoid damaging the element. Wipe the Exterior: Clean the exterior of the air fryer with a damp cloth. Avoid using abrasive or harsh cleaning materials that could damage the finish. Dry Removable Parts: Once the soaking process is done (if applicable), thoroughly dry the cooking basket, tray, and any other parts before reassembling them. Reassemble the Air Fryer: Put all the removable parts back in place once they are completely dry.

Top tips for regular Air Fryer maintenance



RGBDirect has also shared its top tops for regularly maintaining your Air Fryer:

Lining

To make cleaning easier in the future, consider using parchment paper or tin foil in the cooking basket to catch excess oil and crumbs.

Always refer to your air fryer’s manual for recommendations on using these materials.

Clean Regularly

Clean your air fryer after every use to prevent the buildup of grease and residue, which can become difficult to remove if left for too long.

Clean the Exterior

If the exterior becomes sticky or greasy, use a mild cleaning solution and a soft cloth to gently wipe it clean.

RGBDirect has also reminded Air Fryer users: “Remember that specific cleaning instructions might vary depending on the brand and model of your air fryer.

“Always consult the manufacturer’s instructions in the user manual for the most accurate and detailed cleaning guidelines.”