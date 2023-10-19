Disney has collaborated with TikTok to offer an array of content in celebration of its 100 years and if you’re confused like most about the game involving cards featuring different characters, we have made it easier for you!

This is the first time TikTok has dedicated a part of its platform solely to promoting Disney movies and shows as it marks its 100th anniversary. There are plenty of games and quizzes you can participate in. However, a few fans are extremely disappointed as they are struggling to get Disney’s 100 Years cards and access other features. So here’s how it’s done.

Photo by Mark Ashman/Disney Parks via Getty Images

How to get Disney’s 100 Years cards

Here’s how to collect Disney’s 100 Years cards on TikTok:

Go to your For You page. Search “Disney 100” and tap on the first result that shows up in the dropdown. The Disney 100 banner should appear on the top. You need to tap on that. If you can’t find the banner on the top, you can click on the link we have added here. Once you’ve opened the Disney 100 home page, you will find all the character cards right below. You need to tap on each one of them in order to collect all. You can share the card with your friends on TikTok only if you follow each other. This will work best when you get repeats of any character.

The Disney characters featured in the 100 Years cards include Mirabel, Minnie, Darth Vader, Elsa, Iron Man, and Woody from Toy Story.

Fans can get unique profile frame

Collecting all the cards will ultimately get you a unique profile frame. There are a number of daily challenges you can complete to collect the cards too.

If you get a blank card, you can complete one or more activities to increase your opportunity to collect all the characters. You can only complete one activity a day.

The daily games and quizzes include, Post a video, Follow an official Disney account, Watch a Disney video, Share this page, Take the daily Disney quiz, and others. Each activity will let you open a different number of cards, ranging from 1 to 3.

The Disney 100 years celebration on TikTok will run for four weeks and each week appears to come with a new set of activities that reset automatically at midnight.

Once you’ve collected all the characters in a given week, you will receive a unique frame for your profile picture on TikTok.

Why some TikTok users can’t access the games and quiz

As some TikTok users have pointed out, only those above 18 can take part in the games and quizzes by Disney for its 100th anniversary.

Furthermore, the Disney 100 Years cards are made available in some countries, so if you reside in a region where the option isn’t available, you sadly cannot participate in the celebration.