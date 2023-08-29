Why Should You Convert Your PPT To SCORM?

Conventional classroom training is gradually losing its prominence with the rise of eLearning in the corporate training arena. PowerPoint presentations have always been an integral part of every trainer’s arsenal, and we can’t deny their relevance in making classroom training sessions impactful. Can we put them in the trash as more and more organizations are drifting toward eLearning? Certainly not! Considering the quality of information they possess, discarding them is not a smart move. How about converting PPT into SCORM and enhancing its usability?

Read on to explore the benefits of converting PowerPoint to SCORM and the popular tools that can make the process hassle-free.

SCORM stands for “Shareable Content Object Reference Model.” This international standard for eLearning courses was developed by the Advanced Distributed Learning (ADL) Initiative in 2000 to support the Department of Defense in addressing challenges of interoperability, reusability, and durability in eLearning. No wonder there’s an increasing need to convert PowerPoint presentations into SCORM courses for the smooth delivery of online training. Let’s explore the benefits of the conversion.

Benefits Of Converting PowerPoint Into SCORM-Compliant eLearning

Upload Content Into An LMS For Efficient Training Delivery

SCORM courses can be hosted on a Learning Management System (LMS) for the efficient delivery of training content. Since the courses are hosted on a single platform, it makes training more organized and accessible for your global learners.

Enhance Existing PPT Presentations By Adding Modern Interactivities

PowerPoint presentations are mere prompts for the trainers and do not contain detailed content. The trainer explains the concepts using prompts from the PPT in a classroom session. When you convert PPT to SCORM, you have the scope to enhance your presentations with quizzes and other interactivities to make the content more engaging for the learners.

Make The Courses Responsive

Converting PPT to SCORM courses makes the courses multidevice and multibrowser-compatible. Your learners can reap the benefits of the responsive nature of the courses and indulge in self-paced learning. They can access the courses on any device, be it mobile phones, laptops, or tablets.

Track Learners’ Progress

When you convert your PPT to SCORM eLearning courses and host them on the LMS, it becomes easy to track the progress of your learners for the given course. You can check slide-wise progress for each learning module, time spent by the learner on each slide, track challenging questions’ percentage, complete/incomplete or passed/failed status, and make improvements if any in the existing course.

Now that you are aware of the bunch of benefits of converting PowerPoint presentations to SCORM, you must be looking into your repository for old PowerPoint presentations to convert them into SCORM-based eLearning courses. Well, the right authoring tools can pave the path for successful conversion. Let’s delve deep into the popular authoring tools that can help you with the hassle-free conversion of PPT to SCORM.

4 Popular Tools To Convert PowerPoint To SCORM

Converting PowerPoint presentations to SCORM courses has become easy thanks to modern authoring tools. These tools offer features that make the conversion process easy and achievable in just a few clicks. However, one needs to have basic programming skills to add interactivities and knowledge checks to the existing PPT to publish it as a standalone eLearning course. Let’s see how to convert your PPT to SCORM courses using the below four authoring tools.

iSpring Solutions

iSpring Solutions enables you to convert PowerPoint into SCORM using a user-friendly PPT-to-SCORM converter. iSpring Suite offers a powerful plug-in for PowerPoint that leads to faster and easier conversions. Here are the quick steps to get started:

Download the free trial version of iSpring Suite and install it on your laptop/desktop.

Once you download and install the tool, it appears in your PowerPoint ribbon.

Open the PPT presentation that you want to convert and add interactivities, knowledge checks, and quizzes to make your eLearning courses interactive and engaging.

Go to the iSpring Suite tab to click Publish.

Choose a SCORM version that your LMS supports (SCORM 1.2 or SCORM 2004) from the left menu bar and click Publish.

That’s it! Your PPT is converted to a SCORM zip file. You just need to upload it to your LMS for your learners.

Articulate Storyline 360

Articulate Storyline 360 is one of the most sought-after authoring tools that helps convert PPT decks used in classroom training sessions to SCORM-compliant eLearning courses. The tool allows you to add quizzes, videos, and other interactivities to make engaging eLearning courses for your learners. Follow these quick and easy steps to convert PPT to SCORM using Articulate Storyline 360:

Install the authoring tool on your computer.

Open the tool, click Import, from the dropdown menu click the Import PowerPoint option, select the needed slides from the panel, and click Open.

Choose your ideal SCORM version (SCORM 1.2 or SCORM 2004) from the top right-side ribbon and click Publish.

Articulate Studio 360

Articulate Studio 360 enables you to convert PowerPoint into SCORM using a user-friendly PPT-to-SCORM converter. Articulate Studio 360 offers a powerful plug-in for PowerPoint that makes these conversions really quick. Here are the quick steps to get started:

Download the free trial version of Articulate Studio 360 and install it on your laptop/desktop.

Articulate Studio 360 contains an Articulate 360 package.

Once you download and install the tool, it appears in your PowerPoint ribbon.

Open the PPT presentation that you want to convert and add the interactivities and knowledge checks to make the PPT content apt for a standalone eLearning course.

Go to the Articulate tab to click Publish.

Choose the apt SCORM version compatible with your LMS (SCORM 1.2 or SCORM 2004) from the left menu bar and click Publish.

That’s it! Your PPT is converted to a SCORM zip file. You just need to upload it to your LMS for your learners.

Lectora

Lectora is another authoring tool that’s popular for converting PPT to SCORM. The tool has an extremely user-friendly interface. You need to follow these steps to make the conversion happen:

Download and install Lectora on your system.

Save the PPT for conversion in your desired location.

Now open the Lectora tool and go to the Tools tab.

Now click From PowerPoint and click to open the saved file.

In the PowerPoint Import Options window, select the needed slides, enter the screen size and title size, and under Transitions, select Import Only Supported Transitions, and click Finish once done.

You can see your PowerPoint slides imported to Lectora.

You can add a quiz slide using the Test and Survey tab.

Once the assessments are added, it’s time to publish the course. Click Publish in the Home tab, select your desired format, and it’s done.

Parting Thoughts

With the increased training needs across industries, rolling out online training courses for continual training is a major point of concern for training managers. In such a scenario, the existing content in the form of PowerPoint presentations is a boon in disguise. Converting existing PPT decks into SCORM can not only enhance the usability of the otherwise untouched resource but also save the effort that would have gone behind creating eLearning courses from scratch. And the popular authoring tools in the market that make PPT to SCORM conversion seamless have been mentioned in the article for your convenience. Why wait when you can convert your existing PPT decks to engaging SCORM-based eLearning courses and offer your learners an immersive learning experience?