Though it is technically a cheese, given its meaty texture how it browns like meat when cooked, it’s often used instead of meat in wraps, burgers, and kebabs. See our top five recipe picks below and browse our collection of halloumi recipes for more inspiration. If you’re looking for seasonal dishes, then discover our best summer halloumi recipes.

Is halloumi healthy?

Halloumi is a great source of bone-friendly calcium and is also high in protein which is important for cell repair and likely to keep you fuller for longer. However, it is also high in salt and fat, so should be eaten in moderation. Some supermarkets offer a ‘light’ halloumi, which has a reduced total fat content, but the saturated fat and salt levels may still be high. It’s always worth checking nutritional information labels so you can make an informed choice.

How to prepare halloumi

Halloumi comes packaged in rectangular block stored in a bit of its salty brine and the preparation process is easy.

Unpack and drain Start by removing the halloumi from its packaging and pat it dry gently with a paper towel. Making sure it’s dry will help achieve that crispy exterior when cooking. Slicing Generally for grilling or frying, halloumi is sliced into approximately 1cm-thick pieces. Other shapes It can also be into various shapes depending on how you are using it – for example you might want large cubes for kebabs or into chips for halloumi fries. It can also be grated and cooked whole. Marination. To give halloumi more flavour it can be marinated in olive oil and your choice of herbs, spices, citrus zest and other aromatic ingredients like garlic and chilli. This is totally optional and can make the cooking a bit messier but it does give the halloumi more depth.

How to pan-fry halloumi

Pat the halloumi dry with kitchen paper and cut into 1cm-thick slices. Heat a drizzle of olive oil a frying pan over medium-high heat. Lay the halloumi slices in the hot oil, making sure they’re not overcrowded. Cook for 1-2 minutes on each side until golden brown. Serve immediately while hot and crispy.

How to grill halloumi

Heat the grill to a medium-high setting. Pat the halloumi dry with kitchen paper and cut into 1cm-thick slices. Brush both sides of the slices lightly with olive oil. Line the slices up on the grill rack or on a sturdy baking tray and grill for 3-4 mins until nicely browned and crisp around the edges then flip the slices using a spatula and grill the other sides until brown.

How to cook halloumi on the BBQ

Light the barbecue and wait for the coals to turn ashen and the grill to get very hot. Make sure the grill is clean. If cooking on a gas barbecue, heat to high. Pat the halloumi dry with kitchen paper and cut into 1cm-thick slices. Brush both sides of the slices lightly with olive oil and season with any spices, if you like – smoked paprika works well. Lay the slices of halloumi straight on the grill bars and cook for 2-3 mins on each side until grill marks form and the cheese softens. Turn them 90 degrees while cooking if you want to get a criss-cross pattern.

How to cook halloumi in the air-fryer

Heat the air-fryer to 200C. Pat the halloumi dry with kitchen paper and cut into 1cm-thick pieces. Place halloumi slices in a single layer in the air-fryer basket. Cook for 8-10 mins, flipping halfway, until golden brown and crispy.

Can you eat halloumi raw?

Halloumi could be eaten raw, but it typically isn’t as its flavour and texture is enhanced when cooked. A big part of enjoying halloumi is the crisp, browned outside and soft inside when cooked, and this would be lost if eaten raw.

How to serve halloumi

Halloumi is extremely versatile and can be served in lots of ways. Grilling, pan-frying, barbecuing, or air-frying slices lend themselves to leafy, grain or bean-based salads. They also slide nicely into sandwiches, wraps, burgers or as the star of the of a meze platter alongside dips, olives and pickles. Large, diced chunks of halloumi can be skewered and barbecued or it can be cut into chips and deep-fried as halloumi fries. Coarsely grated halloumi can also be used in stuffing mixes for stuffed and roasted vegetables like peppers

What goes well with halloumi?

Halloumi and its salty flavour pairs well with lots of ingredients. Fruits like melon, figs and peaches that are often matched to cured ham all work well, and then vegetables that suit being charred on the barbecue or roasted, like aubergines, courgettes, peppers and red onions. Cooked halloumi can be dressed using fresh green herbs like mint, parsley and coriander, other salty ingredients like olives and capers, and acidity from citrus or good quality wine vinegars. As well as leafy and warm roasted vegetable salads, halloumi works with cooked grains like bulgur wheat and couscous, as well as pulses like green lentils and chickpeas.

Our top five halloumi recipes

1. Halloumi burgers

Halloumi is an excellent replacement for meat in these fully loaded veggie burgers, served in toasted brioche buns. They make for a quick and easy lunch and are perfect for family camping holidays.

2. Halloumi salad

With griddled halloumi, toasted pitta pieces, grains, tomatoes, dill and mint, this Middle Eastern-inspired salad makes a speedy and satisfying lunch for four

3. Halloumi fajitas

Halloumi pieces are paired with creamy avocado, crunchy veg and fresh lime juice in these super satisfying tortilla wraps. Serve with chilli sauce or soured cream for a quick and easy weeknight meal.

4. Halloumi fries

Crisp and slightly salty shallow-fried halloumi fries make perfect party food. Great with a sprinkling of za’atar and a spicy yogurt for dipping

5. Halloumi traybake

This vibrant veggie traybake combines halloumi, roasted veg and chickpeas for a nutritious family dinner. Full of colour, it packs in four of your five-a-day.

