How to Create a Cryptocurrency

If you want to create a cryptocurrency, you have about four options to choose from:

Create your own blockchain and native cryptocurrency. Modify the code of an existing blockchain (a hard fork). Establish a new cryptocurrency on an existing blockchain. Hire a blockchain developer to create a cryptocurrency for you.

Only the last option doesn’t require programming knowledge and experience. The other three require proficiency in programming languages like Python, C++, Java, Ruby, Solidity, or others. It’s also important to note that it is very rare for a blockchain and cryptocurrency to be created by one person. There are simply too many factors to consider, which is why you see teams of developers working on these projects via a GitHub repository or other programming project collaboration website.

Key Takeaways Anyone can create a cryptocurrency if they have the right skill sets.

Creating a cryptocurrency from scratch requires skills in one of several available programming languages.

You can find automated cryptocurrency creation websites that will make one for you.

Before making a cryptocurrency, ensure you understand what you legally can do in your country with it.

Making a cryptocurrency is an excellent way to learn how blockchains work and what cryptocurrencies are.

Questions to Answer Before Creating a Cryptocurrency

Because cryptocurrencies have become popular with speculators and people trying to earn profits from emerging technology, it’s only natural to ask whether you should create one to get in on the action. However, there are a few questions you should ask yourself before starting a project like this.

Why Do You Want to Make a Cryptocurrency?

If you’re making a cryptocurrency to try and jump into the market for a share of the profits, you’ll need to come up with something that is entirely unique and legal. At this point, another crypto in the market is just another crypto—unless you offer something truly different, your crypto will likely not make an impact.

Setting clearly defined vision and mission statements can help you decide how to proceed. Define the problem you want to address with a blockchain and cryptocurrency. If this sounds like starting a business, it’s because it is. The crypto market is mature enough at this point that new projects need to solve specific problems and be competitive.

But if you want to make a cryptocurrency because you’re curious and it interests you, or you and some friends want to learn about it, it is a cutting-edge learning experience and it might even be fun.

Do You Have the Knowledge to Program and Maintain a Crypto?

Most importantly, you’ll need to know how to program to create your own blockchain and cryptocurrency. If you’ve acquired the knowledge and have the experience, you should be able to start. If you haven’t, be prepared to learn and gain experience programming distributed ledgers, using cryptographic techniques, developing processes and procedures, applying game theory, and fixing coding mistakes.

Additionally, it helps to have a circle of trusted programmers or friends because building a blockchain and cryptocurrency, maintaining it, securing it, and continuing to develop it after its release is a significant undertaking. But again, if you’re doing it to learn or for fun, it’s an excellent way to see what the blockchain and cryptocurrency boom is all about.

1. Creating Your Own Blockchain and Cryptocurrency

You can write your own code to create a new blockchain that supports a native cryptocurrency. Pursuing this option usually requires extensive training and experience with coding, and a fundamental understanding of blockchain technology—but it also affords the greatest amount of design freedom. If you want to create a cryptocurrency that is truly new or innovative in some way, then building your own blockchain to support that coin is the best option.

If you decide that building a new blockchain is your next step, then here’s what you need to do:

Choose a consensus mechanism : A blockchain’s operating protocol is also known as its consensus mechanism. The most commonly used consensus mechanisms are proof of work (PoW) and proof of stake (PoS).

: A blockchain’s operating protocol is also known as its consensus mechanism. The most commonly used consensus mechanisms are proof of work (PoW) and proof of stake (PoS). Design your blockchain architecture : Should your blockchain be private or public? Permissioned or permissionless? You get to decide, and it all depends on your reasons for making a cryptocurrency.

: Should your blockchain be private or public? Permissioned or permissionless? You get to decide, and it all depends on your reasons for making a cryptocurrency. Audit your new blockchain and its code : Many cryptocurrency developers choose to hire specialized blockchain auditors to review their blockchain’s code and identify any vulnerabilities.

: Many cryptocurrency developers choose to hire specialized blockchain auditors to review their blockchain’s code and identify any vulnerabilities. Verify legal compliance: It’s a good idea to pay for expert legal advice before you mint any new cryptocurrency. Legal professionals can confirm that your cryptocurrency complies with all relevant laws and regulations.

And then, finally, you are ready to mint your new cryptocurrency. How many coins you decide to issue initially is up to you. You can decide to mint the complete supply of coins in a single batch, or gradually increase the coin supply over time as new blocks are added to the blockchain.

2. Modify the Code of an Existing Blockchain

You can decide to use the source code of another blockchain to create a new blockchain and native cryptocurrency. Pursuing this option still requires technical knowledge, as you may choose to modify the source code to satisfy your design objectives.

The code for most blockchains is open source, meaning anyone can view and download it. You can find the source codes of most blockchains on the GitHub platform

After you download and modify the source code of an existing blockchain, you still need to work with a blockchain auditor and obtain professional legal advice. After that, you are ready to mint your new cryptocurrency.

3. Establish a New Cryptocurrency on an Existing Blockchain

You can make a new cryptocurrency without first creating or modifying any blockchain. Platforms like the Ethereum blockchain are designed to host the cryptocurrencies of many different developers.

Creating a token that uses an existing blockchain can require some technical expertise, but it’s possible for anyone with moderate computer skills to create a cryptocurrency using platforms designed to make them for you. Here are some basic steps to create a new token on an existing blockchain platform:

Choose the blockchain platform: Your first step is to decide which blockchain should host your token. You have many options, with the Ethereum platform and Binance Smart Chain being among the most popular. Create the token: The process required to create your token varies based on the platform you choose and what you’re trying to do. Creating a highly customized token generally requires advanced technical knowledge, but free online tools such as WalletBuilders can facilitate the token-creating process in just a few clicks. Mint your new cryptocurrency: After creating the cryptocurrency, you are ready to mint the new tokens. Using a trusted platform like Binance Smart Chain or Ethereum means that you may not need the services of a professional auditor or lawyer before issuing a batch of tokens.

Your token can benefit from the security provisions of an established blockchain platform, and the blockchain platform may offer other innovative features for token creators. Being associated with a well-established blockchain platform can help to enhance your token’s value and credibility.

4. Hire a Blockchain Developer to Create a Cryptocurrency for You

You can create a new coin or token with any degree of customization by hiring a blockchain development company. Many enterprises, known as blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) companies, exist to create and maintain new blockchain networks and cryptocurrencies.

Some BaaS companies develop customized blockchains, while others use their own existing blockchain infrastructure. You can also work with a BaaS company to launch a highly customized token on an existing blockchain platform. Some of the most prominent BaaS companies include Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, ChainZilla, and Blockstream.

Pros and Cons of Making a Cryptocurrency

Pros Can customize the cryptocurrency in any way

Opportunity to learn more about blockchain technology

Potential for the cryptocurrency to gain value Cons Generally requires technical knowledge

Can be time consuming and costly

Requires ongoing maintenance for the cryptocurrency to be successful

What to Know Before Making a Cryptocurrency

Anyone can create a cryptocurrency, even just for fun. But launching a cryptocurrency that is successful and gains value generally requires commitments of time, money, marketing, programming skills, and other resources. Making a cryptocurrency is the easy part if you choose a service that does it for you. However, maintaining and growing it over time is usually much more challenging.

If you are simply curious about crypto, then there’s likely no harm in creating your own token. Just make sure to avoid any activities that might be considered an initial coin offering (ICO) by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as you don’t want to violate any federal securities laws accidentally.

It’s also important to understand that there are many other coin and token projects, so you won’t be the only person or organization experimenting with making your own cryptocurrency or blockchain—competition will be fierce if you’re looking for a money-making opportunity.

Can I Create My Own Cryptocurrency? You can make your own cryptocurrency. Usually creating a new coin or token requires some computer coding expertise, but you also can choose to hire a blockchain developer to create a digital currency for you. Launching a token on an existing blockchain platform like Ethereum can be accomplished with relatively little technical expertise.

How Much Does it Cost to Make a Cryptocurrency? The cost of creating a cryptocurrency varies widely based on how much you choose to customize the coin or token. Highly customized coins established on native blockchains are the most expensive to create, while launching a standardized token on the Ethereum platform can be free through apps like WalletBuilders.

Is it Legal to Create a Cryptocurrency? Creating a cryptocurrency is generally legal, although some countries and jurisdictions have partially or fully banned cryptocurrency. In China, for example, raising money through virtual currencies has been illegal since 2017, and all cryptocurrency transactions have since been banned. Even where cryptocurrency is legal, it’s possible to run afoul of existing securities regulations when launching and promoting a new cryptocurrency.

The Bottom Line

While creating a cryptocurrency can be challenging, making one without too much effort or programming knowledge is possible. Before creating one, it’s best to identify why you want to make one and what its purpose will be. This way, you can determine whether you’ll need regulatory approval for what you’re doing or if you can just get involved in an emerging and exciting technology.