You can create a Facebook business page to grow your brand and expand your reach.

It’s easy to customize your Facebook business page with photos, a call to action button, publishing tools, and more.

You can always update your Facebook business page as needed.

Facebook business pages are free to both create and use. They can be a powerful tool to help you reach a new audience, gain popularity, and grow your brand.

It’s easy to create a Facebook business page and customize it with photos, business hours, page roles, upcoming events, and more. Here’s how to create a Facebook business page.

Facebook business pages are different from Facebook profiles as they serve different purposes. For starters, business pages are only able to be public whereas your personal Facebook profile can be made completely private.

How to create a Facebook business page

1. Log in to your Facebook account.

2. From the homepage, click Pages in the sidebar menu on the left.

Go to “Pages.”

3. Click the Create New Page button in the menu on the left.

Click the “Create New Page” button.

4. On the left side of the next screen,enter a Page name, select a Category, and write a Bio. The right side of the page shows you a preview of your page as you add information to it.

5. Scroll down and click Create Page.

6. Next you can add images. Click Add Profile Picture or Add Cover Photo to upload photos from your device. Hit Save at the bottom.

Add photos to your page and click “Save.”

7. A pop-up may appear asking if you want to connect your page to WhatsApp, another Facebook app. If you want to, enter your phone number and click Send Code. If you don’t want to, click the “X” icon in the top-right corner of the pop-up.

8. Your new Facebook page is now created, and you can continue customizing it to your liking.

Additional set-up tips

Before you write your page’s first post, be sure to update your page with additional information for your business.

1. Make a call to action

Add a call-to-action button to your business page by clicking the three dots at the top-right of your page and selecting Add Action Button. Choose an action from the available options. You can have visitors book appointments, contact you through Facebook Messenger, download your business’ app, and more.

2. Choose a username for your Facebook business page

Choose a page username by clicking Settings on the left of your screen and clicking the Edit button beside Username. This username will become the web address for your business page (e.g. facebook.com/businessinsider).

3. Enter upcoming events

To add upcoming public events, click the Professional dashboard button on the left of your page, click Events, and select Create Event in the bottom-left of your screen.

Quick tip: Make it easy for your future fans to find information about your business’s scheduled events. Fans of your page can show interest in your events by clicking a button to indicate their intention to attend.

4. Update the About section

To get to the About section, click the About tab at the top of your page, beneath your page name. Here you can add a location, business hours, price range, contact information, and more.

5. Add page roles

In the sidebar menu on the left, click Professional dashboard, then click Page access to assign roles to other coworkers or brand managers.

There are three ways that you can grant someone access to manage the page.

You can grant them access to act as the page on Facebook. Unless you specifically select Allow this person to have full control, they will be unable to delete the page or modify the access rights of others. You can give them “task access,” which allows them to manage specific tasks using other tools but does not give them the ability to act as the page on Facebook. You can appoint them as a community manager. Community managers can moderate comments and suspend or remove commenters from your page.

All of these are accomplished by clicking either Add New or Manage, clicking Next, and then entering a name or email address into the textbox.

6. Explore publishing tools

Facebook has built-in tools that allow you to schedule your Facebook post for a later date. These tools help you automate the process of posting updates. You can save draft versions of your posts here as well.

7. Select page visibility

Facebook pages are published as soon as they are created. This means an incomplete page would be visible to the public as soon as it’s created.

If you would prefer to work on your page in private before making it available to the public, you can update its visibility from the page settings menu — click Settings at the bottom of the sidebar menu on the left, and on the General tab, click Page visibility to unpublish your page.

You can unpublish your page from the “Page visibility” section of Settings.

This will prevent the page from being available until you’re ready to publish it again. Remember to update the visibility setting when you are ready to publish it.