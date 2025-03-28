Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Your marketing team has spent a great deal of time honing your business’s brand image, from picking just the right color scheme for the logo to crafting the perfect language for your website. While marketing tactics like these are important, they aren’t sufficient to convince today’s increasingly skeptical consumers to purchase your goods or services. A public relations approach that gives your brand a compelling narrative can make all the difference.

Here, I’ll explain what a brand narrative is in the context of PR, why having one is advantageous, and how to shape one effectively to build awareness of your brand.

What is the PR approach to brand narratives?

The PR approach is a form of strategic communications that aims to influence consumers toward purchasing what clients have to offer, but it’s different from marketing or advertising. Since healthy relationships are two-way streets, the best public relations firms understand that their main job is to protect and nurture the relationship between their clients and the public.

When taking a PR approach, business leaders provide more value to the target audience than a relentless focus on sales would suggest. They may even serve the public in ways that don’t appear connected to the bottom line, such as giving expert advice, helping people understand current events, or presenting a living example that comforts or inspires.

This last example is where brand narratives come in. Leading PR firms tell your enterprise’s story in such a way that people feel an emotional connection to it, start associating your brand with positive things, and even identify with it.

PR is an indirect method of encouraging sales. Instead of directly promoting your product or service, you work to demonstrate your business’s good character, which makes people more likely to support you and your venture. That’s why providing opportunities to build credibility, reputation management and crisis communications have long been integral services that the best PR firms offer.

Public relations campaigns are essential to reach today’s skeptical consumers.

How do effective PR strategies reach skeptical consumers?

A Nielsen study has found that 64% of customers skip ads on streaming platforms. This trend is especially true for the younger generations. According to research, 99% of Gen Z say they frequently skip ads.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned Nielsen study discovered that 63% of participants would likely purchase something if the brand shared “relevant, valuable content beyond selling their product.”

In other words, today’s customers look for authentic connections and would be more likely to buy if the brand did PR. As more consumers turn away from traditional ads and marketing strategies, public relations will become increasingly important.

One of the main ways America’s best public relations agencies level up a brand’s image and help achieve their business goals is by crafting and deploying an advantageous brand narrative.

How to form a compelling brand narrative for public relations

In brand narratives for PR purposes, the product doesn’t take center stage. The people behind the product do. This storytelling holds the audience’s attention through suspense and conflict. The protagonist must overcome adversity.

For example, consider a professional skydiver who is tragically injured in a car accident. He can never skydive again. During his recovery, he discovers the benefits of CBD and eventually even starts his own CBD company.

Or consider a young mother who loses her husband in a tragic accident. Now a single parent, she struggles to get an adequate life insurance policy to protect her children. Since no one should ever have to go through such a difficult and complicated process, especially during such a devastating time, she uses her technological acumen to create her own online life insurance portal that can process applications and offer accurate quotes in only five minutes.

These are a couple of dramatic but real brand narratives from businesses we’ve helped in the past.

How to choose a PR firm that can deliver the right brand narrative

Plenty of entrepreneurs and business leaders craft their brand narratives themselves. In my experience, however, it can be difficult for people inside an organization to perceive the extra value the business could offer the public or the story that would resonate best with the ideal customer. This is only natural since leadership and employees tend to be focused on being productive and achieving high performance on their KPIs. For instance, it would be normal if you read the examples above and thought to yourself, “I wish we had a dramatic story like that to share, but I don’t think we do.”

That’s why it can often make sense to enlist the help of a PR agency. The experts will first ask you or your team a series of questions to identify potential stories that would spotlight your organization’s best angles.

To ensure you select the most high-impact firm for you, look for agencies that can supply case studies that demonstrate their success with businesses similar to yours. Also, spend time reading their reviews. Since many leading strategic communications firms, digital communications agencies, and full-service PR agencies, as well as boutique agencies and independent PR firms of all kinds, offer free consultations, there’s no reason not to hop on a call.

PR agencies harness the power of brand narratives for the best PR

No matter which kind of PR firm you choose, don’t underestimate the power of PR. Brands across industries can harness brand narratives to reach today’s skeptical consumers and drive results.