Every learner deserves a chance to fill skills gaps and expand their knowledge base. But how do you create truly accessible learning experiences that take everyone’s unique needs and training requirements into account? This eBook by EI shows you how to overcome common L&D obstacles and break down the barriers to provide pathbreaking learning programs.

eBook Release Creating Pathbreaking Learning That Is Accessible To All Discover meaningful insights, strategies, and best practices that can be applied to make learning accessible, engaging, and impactful for employees with diverse abilities.

Why Is Accessible Learning So Crucial For Employee Development?

Modern employees expect ongoing training to help them achieve their full potential. It’s no longer a luxury but one of the key things they look for when applying for jobs. Accessible learning programs allow your workforce to address areas for improvement, improve performance, and develop their core competencies. They don’t have to worry about one-size-fits-all training resources standing in the way of their personal and professional development. Another accessible learning benefit is boosting employee engagement, as no L&D materials are off-limits. This opens up a world of personalized paths that they can pursue at their own pace to advance their career trajectories and be even more productive on the job. Not to mention, accessible learning empowers your employees and bolsters their self-confidence, as they have the necessary tools to hone their skills and build real-world experience.

About This eBook

Does accessible learning play a major part in today’s L&D strategies? How can you design meaningful training experiences for learners with special requirements and needs? Here’s a sneak preview of what you’ll find in this guide:

The Significance of Accessible Learning in Present Times

Amalgamating Accessibility with Learning Design for Multiplied Impact

Crafting Inclusive Learning—Standards and Best Practices

Designing an Effective Virtual Training Program for Learners with Special Needs

Seven Compelling Examples of Accessible Learning

