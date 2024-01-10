Diet culture has introduced the trends of fad diets and restrictive eating to a whole new generation. This has hindered many people from consistently maintaining a healthy and balanced diet.

As a response to the toxicity of diet culture, people are rejecting dangerous eating habits and adopting a less aggressive approach to food known as mindful and intuitive eating.

WebMD describes intuitive eating as “making peace with all types of food”, and in simple terms, it can mean feeding your body what you feel it needs whenever it needs it.

To eat intuitively, many people prefer to make their cravings at home as they know exactly what is in their food and they can add things to taste such as salt or more sauce if applicable. Cooking at home is easy for most, as we all have mental notes of where our ingredients are kept in the fridge and cupboards. Where it becomes difficult is when eating out.

Eating intuitively when you’re out isn’t so hard. If you are feeling like cake, you can find cake! However, if you’re trying to eat mindfully in certain locations, this can pose a problem. Some people feel that mindful eating out can impact their social lives. After all, if your friends are all going for fast food, it can be difficult to find something on the menu you can consider to be healthy! Or, in social outings at bars and casinos, for example, there aren’t always the most affordable healthy foods, so scouring the menu for these options can be annoying.

However, the casino industry has become very adaptable to new trends and to people’s needs. For example, online poker in Australia has evolved into providing a range of new tournaments and a variety of traditional poker games, and of course, playing online means the choices for food and drink are down to the player. As well as adapting to ways of playing, casinos across the world have adapted to the movement of mindful eating and alternative diets and offer new dishes based on the culture of the region and these new requirements.

For those looking to dine out during a fun night at the casino, have no fear, as we will be breaking down how to dine mindfully at the casino and some of the easier options to pick to stay on track.

Look at the casino’s food menu online

The most obvious resource for research on mindful dining at the casino is their online menu. If the website doesn’t display PDFs of their menu, try looking on Trip Advisor or OpenTable to see if an updated one exists. Most casino websites will have their menus linked with prices online, but this is a good option otherwise.

Secondly, study the details of each menu. Make sure for those who find something they like that the food isn’t seasonal or looks different to how it should be. Alternatively, use the most trustworthy tourist and restaurant review sites to try and find pictures of the food. What’s on their Instagram may not always be factual in terms of how the food looks!

Individuals should make sure they consult their dietary needs and restrictions when reading the menu. For example, for those who are vegan or vegetarian, check if there are options available on the menu or if the casino can accommodate if needed. Alternatively, they can ask for dish modifications if there is something nice on the menu but they have an allergy or a different diet.

Balance food choices

Balancing the metaphorical scales of a person’s diet is the easiest way to enjoy the dining experience without becoming too preoccupied with what one is going to eat. Consider portions and what food to eat, and see if it fits into the casino menu. For table games, gamblers will not want to be too full as they will need all their mental strength to assess those opponents’ next moves!

When dining out in groups, sharing starters and desserts is the easiest way to save on cost and to eat mindfully while trying a bunch of dishes. Casinos often serve snacks, so consider a bowl of olives or some chips to share for that salty and savory kick!

Keep an eagle eye on the buffet

Now, this will probably appeal to casinos that don’t have Michelin-star restaurants, but it is worth noting for those who happen to go to a casino with a buffet. Popular casinos often have buffets to house large parties and cater to dietary restrictions and different tastes and from starters to sweet treats. For those dining at one, first, take a plate and walk around each section of the buffet. Make sure to take note of the allergens for each dish and consider whether the buffet has enough nutrient-dense foods available. If not, it might be good to skip the main dishes at the buffet and stick to smaller snacks.

It is important to consider nutrition as many casino buffets are often themed in their food. For example in Las Vegas, the best buffets in the casinos aren’t always the healthiest, serving fried or cuisine-specific foods, however, we are sure that they will have at least something for everyone!

Hydrate the body

Navigating intense casino games can be thirsty work, especially for those on a winning streak! Frequent casino goers should stay hydrated throughout their casino visits. It has been shown that a lack of hydration can significantly reduce one’s ability to concentrate efficiently and perform cognitive tasks which is not great for those playing strategy-based casino games!

Of course, the casino is often a place for social casino goers to enjoy a drink or two at the casino bar. Those who indulge this way should try to consume water between alcoholic drinks to avoid an increased level of dehydration. Nobody wants to throw off their game, do they?