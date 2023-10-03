Find out how to do the 90s Yearbook trend with Epik or Artguru Face Swap as the challenge takes over TikTok this month.

The cool trend uses artificial intelligence to make it look like you graduated high school in the 90s – and it’s really easy to do.

TikTok’s 90s Yearbook trend

Have you ever wanted to know what you’d look like if you were a teenager in the United States in the 90s? If the answer is yes, you’re in luck.

A new filter that’s taking over social media creates realistic yearbook photos in a 90s style. Think cute tartan sweaters, tank tops and loads of denim!

Clever AI technology makes it look like you’re straight out of Friends or Seinfeld and people are obsessed with the effect on TikTok and Twitter.

It’s one of many amazing AI filters that has gone viral this year, like the professional headshot effect and mini-me filter.

How to the viral challenge

The filter is on an AI photo editing app called Epik. Download that from the App Store and then follow these steps.

Or use Artguru Face Swap

People are also doing the same trend on a website called Artguru Face Swap. It’s free but requires a little more work.

First, go on TikTok or Twitter and find someone who has done the 90s Yearbook challenge. Then, screenshot one of their images.

After that, go to the Artguru site and press ‘Face Swap Now’. Tap ‘Add Face’ next and upload a photo of yourself.

Then, press the ‘Upload’ button, add the template photo from your camera roll and select it from the images.

After that, click ‘Generate’ and your 90s Yearbook photo will appear. Be patient as there can be a long waiting time!