As the Maui wildfires leave thousands displaced, here is how you can help with recovery efforts via the Hawaii Community Foundation (HCF).

The death toll of the Maui wildfires has tragically risen to 55 people after catastrophic flames ripped through West, South, and Upcountry Maui since Tuesday evening (August 8, 2023). Satellite images of the tourist island showed the once-lush location transformed into an “apocalyptic” scene of grey smoke and rubble.

Authorities confirmed that the historic town of Lahaina, home to the US’ oldest banyan tree and Hawaii’s oldest operating hotel – Pioneer Inn – was engulfed and the wildfire is still not 100 per cent contained.

President Joe Biden issued a federal disaster declaration on Thursday, promising to send whatever is needed to aid the recovery. Assistance from the declaration includes grants for temporary housing, home repairs, and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses. You can play your part and contribute to the recovery efforts via Hawaii Community Foundation – here’s how.

Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Maui Strong Fund raises staggering $3m in 24 hours

Major charity Hawaii Community Foundation revealed on August 10 that an impressive $3 million has been funded for Maui relief.

“Incredible news. In 24 hours, more than $3 million has been donated to the Maui Strong Fund of HCF from individuals and businesses around the world, ” the Facebook post reads. “We are truly grateful for this outpouring of support and aloha for Maui residents impacted by the devastating wildfires.”

Just five hours after the charity activated the Maui Strong Fund on Wednesday (August 9, 2023), the organization revealed that $1 million was raised thanks to at least five generous donors:

Photo by Mengshin Lin for The Washington Post via Getty Images

How to donate to Maui wildfire relief via Hawaii Community Foundation

You can donate in just four simple steps:

Visit Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong website here. Scroll down until you see Donation Information. Click your desired donation value option ($100 – $1000) or select “Other Amount” and type in your alternative sum. Once you have completed the personal details form, click “Give Securely” and the transaction is complete.

The minimum online donation is $25 and donors will be charged a $0.30 transition fee and a 2.5 – 3.5 per cent processing fee as per credit card company regulations, not HCF.

Visa, Mastercard, and American Express will be accepted.