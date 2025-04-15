What should I do if I can’t file my taxes today?

Tax deadline 2025 is here—it’s April 15 today, and if you haven’t filed your taxes yet, this is your last chance to act. Whether you’re ready to submit your return or you’re still figuring things out, don’t panic. You still have a few important options available today to avoid penalties and late fees.

If you’re not ready to file your full tax return today, you can still request an extension. Filing IRS Form 4868 gives you until October 15, 2025, to complete your return.

Here’s how you can request a tax extension today:

Use IRS Free File to submit Form 4868 electronically (available until midnight).

Make a payment on irs.gov and choose “extension” as the reason. That counts as filing.

Use tax software like TurboTax or H&R Block.

Mail a paper Form 4868—but it must be postmarked April 15.

Just remember: an extension to file is not an extension to pay. Your estimated taxes are still due today.

who gets an automatic extension without filing form 4868?

Some people don’t even have to ask for an extension—they get one automatically. That includes:

U.S. citizens and resident aliens living and working outside the U.S.—they get until June 15 to file.

living and working outside the U.S.—they get until to file. Military personnel in combat zones—they get 180 days after leaving the combat zone to file and pay taxes.

in combat zones—they get 180 days after leaving the combat zone to file and pay taxes. People affected by natural disasters—if you’re in a federally declared disaster area, you may qualify for additional time. The IRS updates this info regularly on their site.

Make sure to check if your state (like California’s Franchise Tax Board or FTB) offers similar extensions.

Do I still have to pay my taxes by April 15, 2025, if I filed an extension?

Yes, the IRS still expects your payment today—even if you file for an extension. If you can’t pay the full amount, try to pay at least 90% of what you owe to avoid the steepest penalties. You can pay using:

IRS Direct Pay

Debit or credit card through the IRS-approved third-party sites

The IRS2Go app

Making any payment today helps reduce the late payment fees, which can add up fast.

What are the penalties if I miss the tax deadline without doing anything?

If you neither file your return nor request an extension by midnight on April 15, the IRS will start charging:

A 5% late-filing penalty per month, up to 25% of the unpaid taxes.

A 0.5% late-payment penalty, also monthly.

Daily interest, currently around 7% annually.

Let’s say you owe $2,000. In just 5 months, your penalties could rise to $2,500 or more. Filing something today—either a return or an extension—makes a big difference.

What if I can’t afford to pay my taxes today?

If you can’t pay your taxes in full, the IRS has payment plans available.

You can apply for:

A short-term payment plan (up to 180 days)

A long-term installment agreement if you need more time

Set up a plan on the IRS Payment Portal. You’ll still be charged interest, but entering a plan can help you avoid collections or tax liens.

It’s better to set something up today rather than ignore it and hope for the best.

How do I track my refund after I file today?

Once you file your return, you can track your refund using the IRS “Where’s My Refund?” tool at irs.gov/refunds.

You’ll need:

Your Social Security number

Your filing status

Your refund amount

Refund info is usually available 24 hours after e-filing and updates once a day.

24 hours after e-filing

4 weeks after mailing a paper return

Just enter your Social Security number, filing status, and the exact refund amount. It’s updated daily, usually overnight.

What to do before midnight on April 15, 2025

Here’s a quick list of what you can still do today:

✅ File your tax return electronically by midnight

✅ Or file Form 4868 for an extension

✅ Pay at least part of what you owe to avoid penalties

✅ Set up an IRS payment plan if needed

✅ Use “Where’s My Refund?” to track your money later

Today is your last chance—so don’t wait. Even if you’re not fully ready, filing an extension and paying something will save you a lot of stress (and cash) later on.

FAQs:

Is it too late to file taxes on April 15, 2025?

No, you can still file taxes or request an IRS extension until midnight today.

Can I still file Form 4868 on April 15?

Yes, you can e-file or postmark IRS Form 4868 by April 15 for an automatic extension.