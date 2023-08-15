You can file bankruptcy on a car loan, but it’s not a good way of getting out of your car loan if you have other options. You won’t necessarily be able to both get rid of the loan and keep your car.

There are two types of bankruptcy: Chapter 7, which is for people who can’t pay their debts, and Chapter 13, which is a reorganization of how you pay your debt. If you declare Chapter 7 bankruptcy, your car will be repossessed unless it’s worth less than a specific amount, you pay off your loan, or promise to keep paying it. If you file for Chapter 13 bankruptcy, you’ll agree to keep paying your car loan under different loan terms.

Steps in Filing For Bankruptcy

Filing for bankruptcy is a serious decision. If your debts have become unmanageable and you cannot pay them, you can consider bankruptcy to give yourself a fresh financial start. But you should understand bankruptcy’s serious consequences before making any decisions.

For example, bankruptcy will remain on your credit report for seven or 10 years, depending on the type of bankruptcy. That can make it difficult to obtain a credit card, car loan, or mortgage in the future.

To file for bankruptcy, you should:

Consult an attorney, who can advise you which type of bankruptcy is appropriate for you.

Attend credit counseling. Before you file, you are required to attend a counseling session with a credit counseling organization approved by the U.S. Department of Justice’s U.S. Trustee Program.

List your debts, including your car loan.

Discharge your debts. When the bankruptcy court issues a discharge, you are relieved of your liability to pay back the listed debts. That means creditors no longer have a legal claim against the debts, so they cannot pursue any collection activity, take any legal action, or even communicate with you.

Though your debts are discharged, this doesn’t necessarily mean you can keep your car. What happens to your car depends on what type of bankruptcy you file for.

What Happens to My Car When I File for Bankruptcy?

When you file for bankruptcy, you can return the car to the lender, and not pay anything further on the car loan. Whether you will be able to keep your car depends on the type of bankruptcy you file for.

Chapter 7 Bankruptcy

When you file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, you are required to sell your assets to repay your debts. In some cases, you will be required to sell your car (or return it to your lender) in order to pay off your car loan.

If you are making monthly payments on a loan, the lender holds the title on your car as collateral. Once you’ve paid for the car, you get the title and own it free and clear. If you can’t make payments, the lender may take the car back as part of your bankruptcy process.

There are exceptions to this, however. Most states offer an exemption for motor vehicles during a Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Whether this applies to you depends on whether you are up to date with your loan repayments, the law in your state, and how much equity you own in your car.

The federal exemption is $4,450 until 2025. So if you own less equity than this and you are up-to-date on your loan repayments, you should be able to keep your car. However, 31 states have their own exemptions that those filing bankruptcy have to go by.

Consult an attorney to find out how the federal exemption of $4,450 will affect your potential bankruptcy case.

Chapter 13 Bankruptcy

Chapter 13 bankruptcy is known as “reorganization bankruptcy.” If you file for Chapter 13 bankruptcy, your debts will be restructured so that you can repay them more easily. Chapter 13 bankruptcy generally doesn’t require you to give up your car, so you can keep it throughout the proceedings.

How To Protect Your Car During Bankruptcy

If you want to be sure you can keep your car during bankruptcy proceedings, you should try to pay off your car loan. If you own your car outright, you can claim the federal exemption on motor vehicles during the proceedings. If you own your car outright and it is worth less than $4,450, you can keep it.

If you file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, you may be able to sign a reaffirmation agreement. This is a commitment to keep making car repayments as if you hadn’t filed for bankruptcy. This will allow you to keep your car loan, but you should make sure you can still make the monthly payments.

Can I Keep My Car If I File for Bankruptcy? You may be able to keep your car if you file for bankruptcy, but not always. If your car is worth less than about $4,450 or if you have less than $4,450 in equity in the car even if it is worth more than $4,450), you might be able to claim an exemption during bankruptcy proceedings. This will allow you to keep the car. If you have missed car loan repayments, however, your lender will generally repossess your car during bankruptcy.

How Do I Discharge My Car Loan? A charge-off means a company has written off a debt because it does not believe it will receive the money that it’s owed. However, you are still responsible for paying debt that is a charge-off. Courts can issue a discharge ruling for a car loan when you meet the discharge requirements under Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy.

How Long After Bankruptcy Can I Get a Car Loan? Most lenders will make you wait 12-24 months after bankruptcy is completed before they will consider you for a car loan and you will likely only be considered by subprime lenders that charge higher interest rates than prime lenders.

Why Did My Car Loan Disappear From My Credit Report? The most likely explanation for your car loan disappearing from your credit report is that you just got the car loan and the lender hasn’t reported the information to any credit bureaus yet. If the car loan on your credit report is listed correctly but was never paid off, it will fall off your report after 7 years and you won’t be able to remove it early. If the car loan is closed in good standing, it will remain on your credit report for up to 10 years.

The Bottom Line

You can file bankruptcy on a car loan, but it’s not a good way of getting out of your car loan. You generally won’t be able to get rid of the loan and keep your car if you have outstanding debt on your car loan. There are exceptions to this rule that may allow you to keep your car if your equity in the car is below a set amount.

Whether you can keep your car during bankruptcy proceedings depends on a variety of factors: the type of bankruptcy you apply for, whether you are in good standing with your car loan, how much your car is worth, and your other financial circumstances. The rules that govern bankruptcy are complex, and you should consult an attorney before starting the process.