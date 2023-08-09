To file for student loan bankruptcy, you will first need to file for Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy. You will then need to file an adversary proceeding (AP) to have your student loans considered for discharge. Essentially, you must prove that repayment of the loan would cause undue hardship.

How Student Loan Bankruptcy Works

You can get student loans discharged in some cases, but the process is more complex than for other types of debt. Filing for student loan bankruptcy does not guarantee that your student loan will be discharged.

First, you must file for Chapter 7 or Chapter 13. Then, you’ll need to take an additional step of filing an adversary proceeding. Falling behind on your payments can have a significant negative financial impact your financial life, including lowering your credit score. If you’re considering failing to make payments and filing for student loan bankruptcy, weigh the pros and cons.

As of March 9, 2022, you can pause an active bankruptcy case, per the U.S. Department of Education’s request to the U.S. Department of Justice. This pause is still in effect as of early August 2023.

How to File for Bankruptcy

Filing for either Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy requires completing extensive paperwork and disclosing your assets, income, debts, and expenses. The bankruptcy court will assign an impartial trustee to meet with your creditors to confirm your debts. You must also undergo credit counseling.

Chapter 7 Bankruptcy

In a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, or liquidation, the trustee will sell off your nonexempt assets. Exempt assets vary by state, but often include your home, vehicles, and other valuable possessions. The trustee uses the proceeds to pay your creditors as much of your debt as possible, and the court discharges the rest.

To file Chapter 7, you must not have had another Chapter 7 bankruptcy discharged in the past eight years. Also, your current monthly income must fall below the state median income or must pass a means test. Certain debts cannot be discharged, such as taxes, alimony, and child support. Once your case is complete, you can file for student loan discharge.

Chapter 13 Bankruptcy

Many people turn to Chapter 13 bankruptcy, or reorganization, when they can’t pass the Chapter 7 means test. They can also file if they don’t want to lose their home to foreclosure.

Chapter 13 entails creating a repayment plan that uses up to 100% of a debtor’s disposable income to repay creditors within three to five years. Repayment is supervised by the trustee, who collects a monthly payment from the debtor and redistributes it to the creditors as outlined in the repayment plan.

The bankruptcy court will determine your new monthly debt payments, including your new student loan payment.

Filing for Student Loan Bankruptcy

Before filing for bankruptcy, consider:

Potential you may owe more : The bankruptcy court will decide how much you will pay each of your creditors each month. If you have other debts that are a higher priority than student loans, you could end up accruing additional interest on your student loans.

: The bankruptcy court will decide how much you will pay each of your creditors each month. If you have other debts that are a higher priority than student loans, you could end up accruing additional interest on your student loans. If your only debt is your student loan : If you have no other debt, you are not likely to win your case to discharge your student loan.

: If you have no other debt, you are not likely to win your case to discharge your student loan. Your loan type : You may have a better chance of discharging or settling a private student loan in bankruptcy than a federal student loan. The reason is that federal student loans offer income-driven repayment plans, while private student loans do not.

: You may have a better chance of discharging or settling a private student loan in bankruptcy than a federal student loan. The reason is that federal student loans offer income-driven repayment plans, while private student loans do not. Filing costs: You must pay court filing fees unless the court waives them. If you have an attorney, the court might find that your circumstances aren’t dire enough to warrant a student loan discharge. Consider a lawyer who might take on your case pro bono or for a low fee. Visit the American Bar Association or your state bar association’s website to find a lawyer.

Bankruptcy remains on your credit history for up to 10 years. Your credit score will likely decline significantly with a bankruptcy.

Filing an Adversary Proceeding

With student loans, you must take the additional step of filing an adversary proceeding in a bankruptcy filing. An adversary proceeding determines whether your debt should be discharged.

Included in the adversary proceeding paperwork is “a complaint.” The complaint includes administrative details, such as your bankruptcy case number and the reasons you are seeking to discharge your student loans in bankruptcy, namely the circumstances of your undue hardship.

Student loans have stricter requirements for discharge, which are described in section 523(a)(8) of the U.S. bankruptcy code.

When to File an Adversary Proceeding: Chapter 7

If you file for Chapter 7, you can file the adversary proceeding right after filing your bankruptcy case. If you’ve already gone through Chapter 7 bankruptcy and your case has been closed, you may still be able to file an adversary proceeding to get your student loans discharged, depending on where you live.

If your Chapter 7 case is already closed, you must first move to reopen your bankruptcy case. This is procedural and does not restart the bankruptcy or eliminate the discharge you may already have received for your debt.

When to File an Adversary Proceeding: Chapter 13

In a Chapter 13 bankruptcy, when you can file an adversary proceeding also depends on the bankruptcy court rules where you live. Regardless of when you file, your student loan nightmare will not be over if you win the adversary proceeding. That’s because you must wait until you’ve completed the necessary Chapter 13 plan payments and earned your discharge order for your other debts before your student loans will be discharged.

